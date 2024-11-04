3 Cowboys players who shouldn't survive the trade deadline after Dak Prescott injury update
The Dallas Cowboys Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons could not have played out much worse than it did. Not only did the Cowboys lose their third in a row to fall to 3-5 on the season, but they also lost their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, due to injury.
Cooper Rush finished the game for the Cowboys, but all focus turned to Prescott immediately as the game ended. Unfortunately, the injury appears to be worse than expected.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. It isn't season-ending or close to it, but with the Cowboys already at 3-5 and with a tough upcoming schedule looming, it certainly feels as if their season might just be over. With the trade deadline just one day away, Jerry Jones and Co. should act like it by making moves while they still can.
3. The Cowboys might as well get what they can for DeMarcus Lawrence
It'd be painful to see the Cowboys trade DeMarcus Lawrence, a player who has been with them since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but at this rate, they'd be foolish not to.
The 32-year-old has been limited to just four games this season due to injury, but in those four games, he's forced a fumble, has three sacks, and has four tackles for loss. He has been great when healthy, as has been the case for the majority of his 11-year career.
It's never ideal for a team to part with a player of Lawrence's caliber, but the Cowboys don't really have another choice. With Prescott and CeeDee Lamb inked on long-term extensions and a new deal coming for Micah Parsons (and potentially Zack Martin), money is a bit tight. With Lawrence set to hit free agency this offseason, it's hard to believe Dallas will (or even should) give him the massive deal he deserves.
Trading him now, when the season is practically over, ensures that the Cowboys get something for Lawrence instead of nothing when he likely walks in the offseason.
2. Brandin Cooks might get the Cowboys something of value in a depleted WR market
No market has seen more movement than that of the wide receiver market. Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, and DeAndre Hopkins are all receivers who have been dealt, and with more time to spare before the deadline, it's entirely possible we see another one or two go. Who else is available at this point is pretty unclear with the big names gone, but that gives the opportunity to dangle Brandin Cooks out there.
Cooks, like Lawrence, has been limited to just four games this season as he's dealt with a knee injury, but when healthy, he can provide some value, even as a WR3 for some teams in need of another pass catcher.
He isn't close to the player he once was, but even last season he had 657 yards and eight touchdown passes. He's reliable in the red zone, and as a depth option, would help teams more than he'd hurt. The fact that he'd only likely cost a Day 3 pick only helps the cause.
Cooks is a useful piece for the Cowboys when healthy, but is 31 years old and in the final year of his deal. Rather than likely lose him for nothing, the Cowboys should get what they can for him.
1. The Cowboys have no reason to keep Ezekiel Elliott around
Even if the markets aren't robust for players like Lawrence and Cooks, they should still generate some interest on the block if they are made available. That almost certainly won't be the case for Ezekiel Elliott if the Cowboys were to look for a trade involving him.
Elliott returned to Dallas on a one-year deal this past offseason and that decision has aged about as poorly as any Jerry Jones-skeptic expected, with the 29-year-old averaging a measly 3.1 yards per carry in seven games and losing his spot as the team's starter.
The Elliott situation only got worse when the Cowboys chose to make him a healthy scratch for their game in Atlanta due to disciplinary reasons. That's a sign that things might be getting out of control between Elliott and the Cowboys.
At this point, what's the reasoning for Elliott remaining on the roster, whether the team is trying to win or not? He's unhappy, the team is unhappy, Elliott has not played well at all, and it's not as if he has a future in Dallas beyond this season. Even if Jerry Jones inexplicably believes that this team can turn it around, he should still release Elliott.
If Jones believes they should wave the white flag and play for 2025, an older running back who has proven he doesn't have much left in the tank and isn't under contract past this season shouldn't be on the roster. At the very least, let someone else who might be able to be with the team next season get some reps.