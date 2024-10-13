NFL Rumors: Davante Adams watch, Tyreek Hill trade idea, Bengals drama
As Week 6 of the NFL season gets underway in full, the rumor mill is bustling more than ever. We are less than a month away from the trade deadline, which means teams across the league are taking stock of their situation. Some will look to get better, while others will accept the deflating arc of their campaign and enter sell mode.
Here is the latest scuttlebutt permeating the NFL on this sun-soaked Sunday afternoon.
NFL Rumors: Bengals hold players-only meeting after dreadful start to season
The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-4 going into their Sunday Night Football showdown with the New York Giants. It's not what we have come to expect from a Joe Burrow team. Some of the rust and discord from the Bengals' injury-plagued 2023 campaign has carried over, with Burrow's sturdy production offset by a completely inadequate defense.
Fans are frustrated, and so are the players. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Cincinnati held a players-only meeting this week in an attempt to set the gears in motion for positive change.
"The Cincinnati Bengals had their own "players-only" gathering to find ways to crawl out of a 1-4 hole," writes Russini. "One Bengals player told me: 'It wasn't a big deal at all. We got a good group.' If there is any offense that can surge, it's Joe Burrow and company. This group was humming against the Ravens, with Burrow breaking out of his usual September slog."
She's absolutely right in that Burrow and this Bengals offense are bound to explode eventually. He's too talented, as are Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and the pass-catchers at his disposal. Cincinnati's defense needs to start carrying its weight, but the Bengals are one of the most stacked 1-4 rosters in recent memory. This feels like a mix of bad scheduling luck and Burrow's traditional slow starts, which has spiraled further than expected.
In theory, Sunday night's game is a great chance to get back on the winning track. The Giants are not good at all, especially with star rookie Malik Nabers slated to miss the game. A win puts Cincy at 2-4 and suddenly, there's light at the end of the tunnel.
NFL Rumors: Dolphins-Commanders trade for Tyreek Hill could change landscape of NFC East
The NFC East has traditionally belonged to Dallas or Philadelphia in recent years, so naturally the Washington Commanders have been far and away the best team to date. Jayden Daniels is steadfastly building his MVP candidacy as a rookie, throwing the football with extreme efficiency while also stressing defenses with his unbelievable evasiveness and open-field speed as a runner.
There has been no reason so far to doubt Washington's legitimacy. If Daniels is this level of quarterback out of the gate, the Commanders can absolutely outlast a ramshackle Cowboys team and the perpetually off-kilter Eagles. It becomes even easier to imagine the Commanders as NFC East champs with a blockbuster trade or two. The Commanders were aggressive around the 2023 trade deadline and should carry that same mindset into the late stages of spooky season this year.
One proposed trade from David Kenyon of Bleacher Report would really shake the foundations of the NFL. He believes the Commanders should target Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, who has suffered under the weight of uneven QB play with Tua Tagovailoa out of commission.
"Put simply, there's no better time to aggressively build a roster than when a quarterback is on a rookie contract," he writes. "Jayden Daniels—in a small sample—has performed like a franchise-changing QB, and the Commanders have plenty of cap space this season and beyond."
Hill gliding up the sideline and taking the lid off of defenses while Daniels improvises in the pocket and unleashes his increasingly common downfield bombs would surely up the entertainment value of this Washington team. It would also improve their chances to come out of a tough division and make noise in the playoffs.
The clock is already ticking on Daniels' precious rookie contract. The Dolphins are in complete disarray and could be forced to consider a mini-teardown in the coming month. This makes a lot more sense than it would've six months ago, that much is for sure.
NFL Rumors: Jets-Bills MNF battle could determine outcome of Davante Adams trade
The Las Vegas Raiders want to trade Davante Adams sooner than later. The offense has officially been turned over to Aidan O'Connell, which signals an admission of sorts — that this season is quickly becoming unglued, and Las Vegas needs to start thinking about the future. It's not how Antonio Pierce wanted to start his tenure as head coach, but all the same, the Raiders can only play the hand they're dealt.
Adams has cordially requested a trade and the Raiders are reportedly asking for a second-round pick, which is simply too much for an aging wide receiver coming off a hamstring injury in the final year of his contract. When he's right, Adams is still a needle-moving talent at the WR position, but there are too many hurdles to justify that asking price.
Eventually, the Raiders will need to accept a more reasonable trade package. The 'favorite' to land Adams these days are the New York Jets, who also happen to be Adams' preferred destination. He wants to play with a quarterback he's familiar with. Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints are in a minor rut, so the Jets make more sense. That is, assuming New York can get back on the winning track Monday night against Buffalo, another oft-rumored Adams landing spot.
The Jets "do remain interested" in Adams, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. A loss on Monday night, however, would drop New York to 2-4. Adams presumably wants to join a contender, and the Jets don't want to liquidate valuable draft capital to reinforce a losing squad.
So, if New York comes out of the gate strong under new offensive play-caller Todd Downing, that certainly boosts the odds of an Adams trade. If the Jets suffer the same pitfalls as last week and drop their first game under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, however, that could push Adams and the Raiders in a different direction.