It's safe to cross former rival off Davante Adams list of non-Jets destinations
By Mark Powell
Davante Adams future is as murky as it gets. The Jets wide receiver facilitated a trade to New York prior to the NFL trade deadline so he could play with former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While the duo have rekindled their Green Bay connection in recent weeks, the Jets have still struggled, and sit at 4-10 on the season.
The Jets aren't making a playoff run, and Rodgers likely won't be the quarterback next season barring a surprising turn of events. Ownership wants Rodgers out, and the front office will follow suit or else. The Jets would be best-suited finding their quarterback of the future, either in the draft or free agency. Rodgers future in this league is limited.
Considering the Jets stance on Rodgers, one would assume Adams would follow suit. The duo may not play together again, but Adams wants to win, rather than be a mid-tier target for a rookie. Adams himself is 31 years old and on a very player-friendly contract.
Davante Adams controls his future, and he won't play for the Bears
Adams cap hit is quite large, and unless he reworks his deal with the Jets he'll be a casualty before training camp.
"I would love to be a part of this football team," Adams said last week. "... I'd love to go to war with these guys, but it's a business and there are a lot of pieces, contractually, and, obviously, with Aaron's future -- a lot of things that I can't control."
Adams surely isn't thinking about his next team, at least not yet. Still, there is one prospective suitor you can cross off the list. The former Packer Adams does not want to cross rivalry lines with the Chicago Bears.
The Bears wouldn't be a bad fit for Adams, but they're not expected to compete for a Super Bowl anytime soon. Caleb Williams is still rounding into form, and there are plenty of holes on both sides of the line of scrimmage. If Davante is going to take a paycut to sign anywhere, it should not be Chicago. Two matchups a year against the Packers wouldn't help matters.