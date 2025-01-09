There's only one team on Deion Sanders' NFL wish list, but it comes with serious catch
By Mark Powell
Deion Sanders was vehement that he wouldn't leave Colorado for the NFL this offseason. We believe him for his word, as Sanders loves a challenge, and turning the Buffs into a perennial winner without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter won't be easy.
Colorado won nine games this season. In just two years at the helm, Sanders has turned the Buffaloes from a Big 12 afterthought to a national brand. Don't believe me? Just look at tuition numbers. CU will pay Sanders whatever he wants to stay, and he's earned a raise. Now, whether Sanders inclination is to remain in Boulder beyond just this season is up for interpretation.
Despite Sanders denial that he's interested in the NFL, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler claims teams will want to hear him say 'no' directly.
"Another thing worth knowing: When I polled league executives on Colorado coach Deion Sanders' prospects as an NFL head coach, they were nearly unanimous that Las Vegas would be the best -- and possibly only -- fit. The bright lights and the Davis family's propensity for splash would coalesce with Sanders, who seems committed to Colorado but is an intriguing interview prospect. My guess is teams such as Vegas would at least want to hear what he has to say," Fowler wrote in his latest column with Dan Graziano.
Would Deion Sanders coach Shedeur Sanders on the Raiders?
Pair that with Sanders recent appearance on 'Good Morning America', in which he said the only way he'd coach in the NFL is if the opportunity came on the team one of his sons play for, and it's easy to understand why Fowler and rival executives believe the Raiders could be a fit.
That opportunity may not come this offseason, as the Raiders are currently looking for their next coach. However, if Vegas selects Shedeur Sanders as their quarterback of the future this offseason, then perhaps Coach Prime could be of interest in a few years.
The jump from college to the NFL isn't an easy one for coaches with plenty of experience, let alone Sanders. Heck, it'd be daunting for Coach Prime, who has a little more staying power and authority in Boulder than he ever would on an NFL team. Once players reach the professional level, leading those same athletes becomes a lot more complicated.
Sanders prefers finding kids who want to buy into his program and brand. That's a whole lot easier at Colorado than it would be in Vegas.