This nuclear Jets-Steelers trade would never happen but would fix New York
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Justin Fields in favor of Russell Wilson prior to their Sunday Night Football win over the New York Jets. Wilson played well on Sunday, and the Steelers scored 37 points as a result against a good Jets defense, albeit one without much of their secondary.
Nonetheless, Wilson is unlikely to relinquish his starting spot anytime soon, which is what Mike Tomlin knew all along. Wilson is a proven veteran, and can thrive in this sort of offense – one that is predicated on the run game, and offers him opportunities to throw the ball downfield along the sideline. Pittsburgh's passing attack looked better than it has all year long in the second half of their victory over New York.
Fields played admirably in his six games as starter, however, as he threw five touchdowns and ran in just as many. A 10;1 touchdown-to-interception ratio will rarely get a QB benched, but Tomlin is not most coaches. Clearly, Tomlin had a vision for his offense, and that came to fruition on Sunday night. Whether it stays that way is anyone's guess, but it's a good start.
A Justin Fields trade to the Jets would net a nice return for the Steelers
Wilson's success makes Fields expendable if Pittsburgh wishes. The Steelers themselves are in need of wide receiver help to give Wilson a real weapon alongside George Pickens. Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin, while good stories, are not that. The Jets could help with that problem, albeit at a price.
Such a trade is a fun idea, but likely will never come to fruition. The Steelers value their depth at quarterback, and are paying next to nothing for it. Fields could very well be their own QB of the future should Wilson founder late in the season. Also, Wilson missed the first six games with a very real calf injury. He's still recovering, even as recently as this past week in practice.
The Jets, also, would not bring in competition for Aaron Rodgers. While Fields would never supplant Rodgers as starting QB, he hasn't responded well in the past to his team acquiring an heir-apparent. Rodgers is unlikely to change that mindset now.
A Steelers-Jets trade involving Fields and Williams makes all the sense in the world on paper, but that same paper doesn't take personalities and locker room vibes into account. From that perspective alone, the Jets should pass on such a move.
It should be noted New York hasn't taken my advice yet.