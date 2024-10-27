Lions found ideal Aidan Hutchinson replacement in blowout of Titans, and they need it
By Mark Powell
Just this past offseason, the Tennessee Titans signed defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to a four-year, $94 million contract to cement their pass rush for years to come. Yet, that was before Tennessee's downward spiral.
The Titans don't have a quarterback of the future. Will Levis was hurt this week, but even when healthy, he's been anything but a franchise signal-caller. Mason Rudolph isn't the answer either. Malik Willis might have been, but he was traded to the Green Bay Packers in August. Essentially, the Titans are flying blind and are missing the most important part of any contending team, and that is capable QB play.
Tennessee spent a lot of money last offseason, but it hasn't equated to a winning football team. When the Titans got rid of Mike Vrabel in favor of Brian Callahan, they took a risk, favoring potential over stability. Callahan deserves time to build a franchise in his image, but that may start with cleaning house.
Detroit Lions should call the Tennessee Titans about Jeffery Simmons
If available, Simmons would be the top pass rusher on the open market. He is signed long term but has just one sack on the season. Tennessee could get a team like the Detroit Lions to take on Simmons contract and forfeit draft capital thanks to their own desperation.
Detroit lost Aidan Hutchinson, their only prominent pass rusher, for the season a couple of weeks ago. The Lions are in prime position to contend in the NFC, as evidenced by their past two wins over Minnesota and then, ironically enough, the Titans. Detroit scored 52 points on Sunday and held the Titans to just 14.
Yet, even in that small sample size, it was clear the Lions pass rush was lacking. Whoever Detroit faces in the NFC Playoffs, they must pressure the opposing quarterback, Hutchinson provided just that, but with two weeks until the deadline, they have yet to replace that production. Za'Darius Smith is a cute idea, but they ought to aim higher.
Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett are off the table. Simmons likely is as well, but he's worth a phone call. An early Day 2, along with taking on the remainder of Simmons contract, could be enough to get a deal done – or at least a conversation started.