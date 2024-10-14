3 blockbuster trades Lions can make to replace Aidan Hutchinson after devastating injury
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, getting the ultimate revenge for a heartbreaking defeat during the 2023 regular season. However, Week 6 also came with its own difficulty for the Lions, as Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken leg and will miss the rest of the 2024 season, per Adam Schefter. Hutchinson underwent surgery at a Dallas-area hospital on Sunday night.
"Hate it for Hutch. That's tough. It was tough," Lions coach Dan Campbell said, per ESPN. "He's in good hands right now. He's being taken care of. He'll stay back here, and obviously he's going to be down for a little while. So, that's tough and it's hard when you lose somebody like him, but we'll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best."
Lions teammates gathered around Hutchinson, a Michigan product, amid the injury chaos. He had to be carted off, and Lions players called the situation 'frightening' after the game.
"That's what I felt, but I haven't seen it myself so I couldn't really tell," Alim McNeill said. "I didn't know if that was him or not, but I did feel somebody, like, leg with me and then I saw Hutch down ... that's crazy. "
Even without Hutchinson, the Lions should be favored to make the postseason in the NFC. However, pass rushing was already a slight deficiency for Detroit on the opposite side of Hutch, so the Lions must replace his production somehow. The trade deadline could provide the perfect opportunity.
3. Giants pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari should be available for Detroit
Ojulari had two sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. ESPN's Dan Graziano already listed him as a possible trade chip for the Giants should they fall out of contention. The NFL moved back its trade deadline year over year for a reason, and that is to add more emphasis to some of the deals made. Ojulari, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, could be a huge addition for Detroit as they chase their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
"Ojulari was the Giants' second-round pick in 2021 and had eight sacks in his rookie season. But the Giants have overhauled their pass rush and have built it around Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns (as well as Dexter Lawrence II on the interior). Ojulari is making just $1.58 million in the final year of his contract and could benefit from a larger role elsewhere ahead of free agency," Graziano wrote.
Ojulari is not Hutchinson, but he could provide some pass-rushing help on the outside while the Lions try to replace him from within. He is a short-term replacement, rather than a true game-breaker.
2. If the Bengals falter, Trey Hendrickson makes sense for the Lions
Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson may not be available after Cincinnati defeated the New York Giants on Sunday night. If the Bengals are in playoff contention, they will not trade Hendrickson, nor should they. However, Cincinnati has several key players scheduled to reach free agency next offseason, including Tee Higgins. Solving one of those problems in Hendrickson could go a long way.
Hendrickson has an out after the 2024 season, but why would any team us that? He remains a high-profile pass rusher nearing age 30 and has five sacks on the year thus far. He is as close to a 1-for-1 replacement for Hutchinson as the Lions can probably afford.
The bad news for Detroit is that Hendrickson will not come cheap. Pass rushers are among the most expensive commodities in the NFL, and the Lions may have to fork over a Day 1 or Day 2 pick (if not more) for Hendrickson. The Bengals know how desperate Detroit is for pass-rushing help at this point in the season.
1. Maxx Crosby is a dream Aidan Hutchinson replacement for Lions
Now, this would be a shocker. Maxx Crosby showed some frustration amid the Raiders loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, shoving an assistant coach as he came off the field. Could that drama, along with the Raiders need to rebuild and find their QB of the future, be enough to send him out of town? I'd lean no, but we haven't seen the Lions offer just yet.
The Raiders ought to shop their entire roster. Vegas opted against selecting a quarterback in a QB-heavy draft this past April. I didn't understand it at the time, but I am not Raiders general manager Tom Telesco. Crosby would prefer to be a Raider for life, and he is under contract for at least the next two years barring Vegas doesn't use his out in 2025. Considering his production, that would be unwise.
“Going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it that much sweeter when I do win a Super Bowl. So, I plan on being here for a very long time and I plan on winning here. You know when I signed that contract, I didn’t have any type of you know thought of leaving or idea of leaving. I feel like I’m going to be a Raider for life," Crosby said back in June.
I fully believe him, and the Raiders should too. Unless the Lions are willing to part ways with a first-round pick and then some, Crosby is off the table. However, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes knows exactly how wide the Lions championship window is, and if he feels adding Crosby gives them a better chance at achieving the impossible (winning a Super Bowl in Detroit!) he ought to do it.