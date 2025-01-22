NFL Rumors: Patriots-Tyreek Hill buzz, Steelers QB path, Seahawks-Chargers WR trade
- Tyreek Hill to Foxborough?
- Steelers offseason quarterback plans include Justin Fields but not Russell Wilson
- This potential Seahawks-Chargers blockbuster swap gives Justin Herbert an intriguing wide receiver duo
By Lior Lampert
It's that time in the NFL offseason. Only a handful of teams are left standing while the rest are twiddling their thumbs, creating a slight lull period. Sure, we have the seemingly never-ending hiring cycle, though not every squad is making significant organizational changes. However, the lack of action-packed news can sometimes lead to interesting, unconventional content and reporting, like Jeremy Fowler of ESPN's annual exec predictions column ($).
Fowler surveys front office members around the league to "forecast the [upcoming] season." Whether it be free agency, retirement/regression candidates, teams on the rise, trades or more, talking points are "limitless." And based on some of the predictions for the 2025 campaign, that certainly checks out.
Let's discuss a few of the most eye-opening prophecies that caught our attention.
NFL Rumors: Seahawks may not be willing to extend DK Metcalf, sparking a potential swap with the Chargers
With only one year remaining on his current contract, Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is ostensibly eyeing an extension. And as Fowler notes, it "won't be cheap." The situation is worth monitoring, especially considering the emergence of second-year pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the team's primary target.
Given the circumstances, the Los Angeles Chargers were mentioned as the projected suitor to acquire Metcalf via trade. One NFL coordinator painted it as a potential win-win scenario for all parties involved. Not only would a swap give Bolts franchise quarterback Justin Herbert a dynamic receiving duo to work it, but Seattle can recoup solid assets.
"The Seahawks can still get good value for [Metcalf], and he could pair with Ladd McConkey for good inside-out tandem," Fowler quoted. "I think [Los Angeles] will be looking to help [Herbert] in a big way."
Landing Metcalf surely profiles as a noteworthy addition for Herbert. The two-time Pro Bowler has been one of football's best and most consistent X receivers since entering the league in 2019. He's caught at least 58 passes for 900 yards and five touchdowns in his first six seasons and is only 27.
McConkey flashed immense talent as a first-year pro in 2024, particularly down the stretch. He set Chargers rookie records for receptions (82) and receiving yards (1,149). Yet, the former Georgia Bulldog is better suited as a No. 2 option and would benefit from someone who commands defensive attention like Metcalf.
The Chargers might be willing to front a hefty bill for Metcalf if the Seahawks don't want to.
NFL Rumors: Steelers foreseen to move forward at QB with Justin Fields but not Russell Wilson
Despite Russell Wilson usurping Justin Fields as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback and never looking back, the former may be the odd man out.
An expiring deal, age concerns and a late-season collapse have put Wilson's future with the Steelers in question. While "some executives believe" he'll return to Pittsburgh, Fields' youth and "explosive skill set" make him more likely to stay put. Regardless, signs point toward the Black and Gold bringing a fresh young face under center via the NFL Draft this spring.
"Either way, I expect them to draft a quarterback fairly high. They need someone who can be the answer long term," an NFL scouting director told Fowler.
As Steelers fans know, finding their passer of the future can be difficult when you have a back-end first-round pick. Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 overall selection in the 2025 draft. And considering this class boasts an underwhelming position group, the odds are even further stacked against them. So, retaining Fields gives the AFC North runner-ups a backup plan with the upside for more.
NFL Rumors: Dolphins predicted to trade Tyreek Hill to AFC East rival Patriots
Fowler prefaces this one by describing it as "wild." Nonetheless, Tyreek Hill's well-chronicled, loud exit after the team's regular-season finale loss hasn't been forgotten. Because of this, the New England Patriots are predicted to make a move for the Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver.
Hill went out kicking and screaming following Miami's Week 18 loss to the New York Jets. The five-time All-Pro told reporters point-blank he wants "out," and his actions since (or lack thereof) have further complicated matters. Meanwhile, the division rival Patriots are on the upswing and could be eyeing him to jumpstart their rebuild.
With Mike Vrabel's recent installation as head coach and promising young quarterback Drake Maye, New England is "desperate" for someone of Hill's caliber. A seasoned veteran NFC personnel member indicated that a Patriots-Dolphins trade could net Miami better assets than other offers, making a rare in-division swap plausible.
New England still has work to do before reaching contention status. Thus, their draft picks are conceivably more valuable than teams with championship aspirations, AKA the type of bidders typically interested in someone of Hill's stature.
After posting his first sub-1,000-yard receiving season since 2019, a change of scenery may serve Hill well. And pairing him with Maye gives the Patriots franchise centerpiece a bonafide alpha receiver he can trust and develop with.