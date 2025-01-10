Tyreek Hill’s mixed messaging from agent only makes Dolphins trade more likely
Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has tried to do damage control after the wide receiver's disturbing end to the 2024 season. Since Sunday’s meltdown that saw Hill excuse himself from the game then all but declare postgame he wanted out of Miami, his agent and Hill himself have had to try and save some sort of face.
Rosenhaus has claimed Hill is still committed to the Dolphins despite saying “I’m out bruh” after the game. It’s a mixed message that makes it clear they’re trying to remedy a narrative that’s gotten out of control.
Apparently Hill has had conversations about his future with everyone except his agent. Which makes all this puzzling. This feels more like trying to not burn any bridges in Miami then it does apologizing to clear the air for next season.
Hill was obviously frustrated about missing the playoffs for the first time in his illustrious NFL career. Who wouldn’t? It was a season Hill and the Miami Dolphins would gladly forget if they could. But that doesn’t give him the right to act out the way he did.
Tyreek Hill and his agent’s mixed messages make it clear the wide receiver is closer to a trade than coming back
I get it, it was an emotional moment after the game. And a lot of times, when we speak emotional messages and words get twisted. But quitting on your team, there isn’t enough apologies to go around to make that better.
Whether their playoff push was over or not, Hill had no right to quit on his team mid-game and throw a tantrum postgame. I don’t see how the Dolphins will ever move on from that. No matter how many productive conversations the two sides have.
Hill hasn’t officially requested a trade, but it’s coming. As a player on the Dolphins, I don’t want a player on my team that’s going to quit because he’s frustrated. Not even 38-year-old Calais Campbell took himself out of the game. And that was potentially the last game of his NFL career.
If I were the Dolphins, I would start fielding calls now for Hill. Especially with reports of his wrist injury potentially affecting his value. He’s going to be 31 going into next season so he’s at the end of his career. But he has a lot to offer a contending team.
He had, statistically, one of his worst seasons since coming into the NFL. Especially coming off historically, one of his best.
The frustration is understandable. But he’s not the first player to ever be mad their team didn’t make the playoffs. The way he acted, the Dolphins have to move on. And there’s nothing he or his agent can say that will convince anybody he’s sticking around.