3 QBs who should be benched for good after Week 15 and who will replace them
The Week 15 slate, at least in the 1:00 p.m. ET window, was pretty underwhelming. The Baltimore Ravens predictably dominated the New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs predictably won against the Cleveland Browns by two scores. The Washington Commanders predictably took care of business against the Derek Carr-less New Orleans Saints, even if the final score was a little bit too close for comfort.
As underwhelming as the games were to watch or follow, the results, particularly at the quarterback position, gave NFL fans reason to believe certain changes should be made.
With that in mind, these three quarterbacks should not start again after their Week 15 showings.
3) Jameis Winston should be replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Jameis Winston is who he is. He's a gunslinger and will go down on his terms. Some weeks, he'll put up nearly 500 passing yards and throw four touchdowns against a stout Denver Broncos defense like he did in Week 13 on prime time. Other weeks, he'll throw three interceptions and get benched against the Kansas City Chiefs like he did on Sunday.
Winston completed 16 of his 25 passing attempts. He did not have a passing touchdown and threw three interceptions in a loss to Kansas City. Losing to Kansas City is far from a big deal, especially with this Browns roster. Looking as bad as he did, even against a good defense, is a big deal.
While Winston is capable of putting up some big numbers, the interception problems are real. He has 12 interceptions in seven starts. Interceptions are bound to happen with his play style, but that's simply unacceptable.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson might not be better than Winston, but does that matter when the Cleveland Browns are now 3-11? Their goal, at this point, should be development, and Thompson-Robinson is under contract through the 2026 season. Can he be the team's backup? Give him the starts down the stretch to find out! If Winston was playing well, perhaps an argument could be made to keep him under center, but there's no reason at this point to not see what Thompson-Robinson can do with starting reps.
2) Aaron Rodgers should be replaced by Tyrod Taylor
By some measures, Aaron Rodgers had one of his best games with the New York Jets. He threw for 289 yards, had three passing touchdowns, and led the Jets to a win. With that being said, though, he completed just 16 of his 30 passing attempts and narrowly beat a now 3-11 Jacksonville Jaguars team that had Mac Jones under center.
Was this Rodgers performance bad enough for him to be benched? No, but what exactly is the point of starting him? With this win, the Jets are now 4-10 on the season. They're still going to finish with a losing record and are still going to miss the playoffs. All this win really did was hurt New York's draft positioning.
The Jets almost certainly won't bench Rodgers, but at this point, with the season all but over, they should see what Taylor can provide. The last thing they should want is Rodgers hurting their draft positioning further and/or tricking them into thinking he's the guy they should be starting at quarterback in 2025.
1) Will Levis should be replaced by Mason Rudolph
Will Levis attempted 12 passing attempts on Sunday. 11 of them were caught. The only problem is that three of those catches were made by the other team. Levis threw three interceptions in 2.5 quarters. He was benched after throwing a pick-six.
He began the day against a subpar Cincinnati Bengals defense on a good note. The Titans scored on each of their first two offensive possessions. It all went downhill from then. He fumbled for the eighth time in 11 games on Tennessee's third drive, and then threw three interceptions in the team's next four drives, putting his team down three scores.
Mason Rudolph replaced him and played well, completing 21 of his 26 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw an interception, but for the most part, he did what most teams have done against this lackluster Bengals defense.
Letting the youngster try and figure it out makes sense for the now 3-11 Tennessee Titans, but has Levis not shown enough that he's not the guy? Sure, we've seen flashes here and there, but Levis simply cannot take care of the football. Winning games is impossible when he constantly gives the ball to the opponent.
Rudolph isn't the best, but he proved on Sunday that he deserves to slide ahead of Levis on the depth chart for the remainder of the season.