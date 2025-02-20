Ravens postseason collapse could have serious repercussions for Mark Andrews

The Baltimore Ravens were poised to make a Super Bowl run this past year. Lamar Jackson played at an MVP level (even if he was eventually snubbed), Derrick Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards, and the defense was playing better down the stretch. But after a Wild Card win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens traveled to snowy Buffalo to play the Bills.

The game was full of mistakes for the Raves, but only Mark Andrews' mistakes will linger in the minds of fans. With the offseason here, the overreactions begin.

It is fair to say Mark Andrews should be blamed for his mistakes. But not for losing the game. There are so many different factors that go into winning or losing a game. Sure, Andrews did have an uncharacteristic fumble and that drop. But, what about Lamar Jackson's interception? Or his fumble? Why didn't the defense step up? You can go on and on. But it is not solely on Andrews.

NFL.com's Matt Okada theorized possible cut candidates for AFC teams. And he said Andrews for the Ravens.

Ravens postseason blunders could lead to moving on from Mark Andrews

Could it make sense from a financial standpoint? I guess so. It would save $11 million for a guy headed into a contract year. And they have Isaiah Likely behind him who is cheaper and younger, but who will also need to be paid eventually. He showed his impact by catching a touchdown against the Bills. Okada did say he thinks this is a stretch.

It is worth acknowledging that Andrews did have his worst year since he came into the league, starting particularly slow, to fantasy owners and Ravens fans' chagrin, but it is equally worth noting that when Andrews started to shine when Baltimore's offense started to reach new heights.

Also, can we acknowledge who Andrews is? He is the all-time franchise leader in reception touchdowns for the Ravens. He did that in just seven years. His legacy is much more than one bad game.

That may not protect him from the Ravens moving on this offseason according to Okada and others. But it should give one of the other 31 teams confidence to give him his next NFL home.