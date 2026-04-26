10 NFL stars who watched their team draft their replacement

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and the fallout is swift. While there aren’t any Jordon Love-Aaron Rodgers-level backstabbings that we can report, there are plenty of stars and former stars who are looking over their shoulder at the young, hot new prospect who is going to dominate the field. The NFL, possibly more than any other sports league in the world, is a “what have you done for me lately” business, which means dozens of players just watched their team draft their replacement.

The draft is the ultimate equalizer for the league. The Las Vegas Raiders were the worst team in the league last season (despite starting the season by beating the eventual AFC Champions), but they can turn it around in an instant thanks to Fernando Mendoza and keeping Maxx Crosby after he failed a physical in Baltimore. With so much change coming this weekend, let's find some of the stars who just watched their teams find their next version of themselves.

1. WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Replacement: Makai Lemon

We’ll start with an obvious one. A.J. Brown is as good as gone from the Philaelphia Eagles, so it makes sense that Howie Roseman would look for his replacement. However, as we’ve learned from covering the league for so long, nothing is done until it’s done. Even with Brown on the roster and not in, say, New England, the Eagles are going to eventually move Lemon into his spot.

Lemon has similar attributes and skills. What’s interesting about Lemon is that he plays completely different than Brown, who is mostly an outside receiver. Lemon played almost exclusively in the slot, but he was dominant there. How will the Eagles approach an offense with Devonta Smith and Lemon, who both like that slot position? It’s an interesting conundrum, but it doesn’t change the fact that the Eagles are moving Brown and have Lemon to replace him.

We see Nick Siriani changing the offense up a bit to fit into the mold of the talent on the field. They still have Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts. They also added tight end Eli Stowers in the second round. Is this still a championship roster? On paper, absolutely, and Lemon only adds to the excitement around this team. The fact they stole Lemon from their in-state rivals while the draft was in Pittsburgh is icing on the cake.

2. QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Replacement: Drew Allar

We’ll go with another obvious one, but this is one we think is really fun. After the Steelers lost out on the Lemon, they did something awesome on day 2. Even if it was a little bit of a reach, taking Drew Allar has immense upside. He was a guy who, barring injury and disaster start to Penn State’s season, had a chance to replace Ty Simpson as the number two in this class. The injury dropped Allar’s value tenfold, and the Steelers got him 76th overall.

Allar has typical quarterback size (6’5) and has great instincts. He has the quarterback IQ he needs to deliver at the next level, and he’s already been forced to overcome adversity, which is required to excel at the next level. He suffered an ankle injury that ended last season, which is unfortunate, but isn’t going to have a long-term effect.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t re-signed with the Steelers yet, but that seems inevitable. Rodgers wants to come back, and the Steelers are the only team that even remotely makes sense. Even with Mike McCarthy taking over for Mike Tomlin, Rodgers is still the choice at this point, but Allar is a great pick to learn under the former four-time MVP to eventually take over the starting job.

3. EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Replacement: Akheem Mesidor

Akheem Mesidor is an incredibly violent player on the line of scrimmage. He’s not out of control or violent in the negative connotation, but he hits hard and makes an offensive lineman think twice about engaging throughout a game. His hands get inside and help him make moves towards the quarterback.

Who does that sound like? Khalil Mack has been rushing quarterbacks with reckless abandon for about a decade now. Mesidor’s first reaction after being drafted was his excitement about playing next to Mack, and they will likely be the pairing this season, but the future is for Mesidor, and Mack’s best days are in his past. It might be as extreme as to say that Mack is a cut candidate this season.

He only had 5.5 sacks last season and just six the season before that. The 35-year-old is coming to the end of his career, but he has a chance to show the next era how it’s done. For now, Mesidor and Mack can combine to put up sack numbers, but it’s clear that the Chargers have their replacement in-house. The Chargers are going forward focusing on the pass rush, which is what they have to do when they play Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, and now Fernando Mendoza twice per season.

4. WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Replacement: Carnell Tate

The Tennessee Titans signed Calvin Ridley to bring a star into their fold. If you remember, the Jacksonville Jaguars thought Ridley would re-sign with them, but they waited until a trade clause kicked in so they didn’t have to pay an extra draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons. During that time, the Titans swooped in and signed Ridley.

It hasn’t exactly worked out. The Jaguars now have Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, and the Titans just went all in on the position this offseason to upgrade for Cam Ward. They gave a big contract to WanDale Robinson, but the big move was selecting Carnell Tate with the fourth-overall pick in the draft.

The Tate pick makes Ridley expendable. Unlike many on this list, it’s a direct 1:1. It would be surprising if Ridley makes it through final cuts this season after all the Titans have invested in the wide receiver position. Ridley was already fighting for his job after playing just seven games last year and getting just 300 yards. The Titans need much more, especially with Cam Ward growing in front of their eyes. The wide receivers have to be more reliable, which is why they are going all in on Tate and Robinson.

5. WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Replacement: Jordan Tyson

Most people will look at the New Orleans Saints Jordyn Tyson choice at eighth overall would be the replacement for Rasheed Shaheed, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in the middle of last season. Instead, we see this as an eventual Chris Olave replacement. Olave has had a terrible time staying healthy, and it’s concussions that have taken him off the field. That can eventually lead to a player being one hit away from his career ending. The Saints know this, so they are putting their eggs in a more solid basket.

First, we have to admit when we were wrong. We thought the hype around the receivers would actually backfire after Carnell Tate was drafted, but it pushed everyone up. Tyson had a ton of conversation around where he would go in the final hours going into the draft, and that turned into a rise up draft boards.

On paper, Olave and Tyson should fit very well together with Tyler Shough in the New Orleans offense, but even if Olave survives, Tyson is expected to eventually become the team’s number one. He is there to be the star and take over as the go-to wide receiver for the next era of Saints football.

6. EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Replacement: Arvell Reese

The New York Giants have had an interesting few weeks. With so much hype around them, it all came crashing down when Dexter Lawrence demanded a trade. The hope that this was just a push for a new contract ended when the Cincinnati Bengals sent the 10th-overall pick in a package for Lawrence. Now, the Giants need to re-bolster the defensive line, and they got about as lucky as a team could when Arvell Reese fell to them at fifth overall.

Many, including this writer, believe that Reese is the best player in this draft. He’s an incredible pass rusher, and he’s just 20 years old. He has incredible talent and should fit into any scheme. He really makes a lot of sense on the other side of a veteran like Brian Burns.

As much as the Giants want to say this isn’t a replacement for Kayvon Thibodeaux, this is a replacement for Kayvon Thibodeaux. Even before Reese fell to the Giants, many thought they could take an edge rusher with one of their two first-round picks. There were plenty of options at both five and 10. Now that the draft is over, it feels like Thibodeaux is the odd man out, and as soon as another team needs a pass rusher, the Giants will definitely take calls.

7. WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Replacement: Omar Cooper Jr.

It feels like forever since the trade rumors surrounding Garrett Wilson were the worst part about being a New York Jets fan, but this wasn’t that long ago, and the Jets situation has only gotten worse. With Aaron Glenn returning for another year, and the quarterback situation being a hope and a dream that Geno Smith can revitalize his career a second time, Garrett Wilson is likely not long for the Meadowlands.

In the meantime, the Jets draft Omar Cooper Jr. He has experience both in the slot and on the outside, so theoretically, he could fit well alongside Wilson, but we don’t see the Jets star wide receiver sticking it out. Wilson doesn’t want to go through a big rebuild, and since the Jets lost out on Dante Moore because he decided to go back to school, it’s another lost year for New Jersey’s other team.

Cooper has the upside to be a number-one receiver, but it could come to him quicker than even he expected. If Wilson is out of MetLife Stadium before the end of the season, Cooper could see himself being Geno Smith’s favorite target.

8. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Replacement: Ty Simpson

It might be down the line, but the Los Angeles Rams drafted Ty Simpson to replace Matthew Stafford. The reigning MVP could have gotten a top-flight wide receiver, the best tight end in the draft, or bolster the offensive line. Instead, they took a quarterback.

We’ve heard about Stafford retirement rumors for a few years now, but they quieted for a little while. He’s been playing at the highest possible level. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to repeat the success that came with the 2021-22 season, when Stafford won his first Super Bowl. The Rams went this past season’s playoffs as the favorite, but it was their division rival Seahawks that won a ring.

Simpson’s draft also rushes Stafford’s decision. He’s 38 years old. He’s not 42. Theoretically, if his back holds up, he can play five more years in this league. Again, he just won the MVP of the entire league. Yet, the Rams aren’t going to wait five years to have a 13th-overall pick take over. This was a choice by the Rams to prioritize the future over the present.

9. DT Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Replacement: Zion Young

There are a few elements that makes this Zion Young pick interesting for the Baltimore Ravens. Obviously, we look back at the failed Maxx Crosby trade and wonder “what if?”. Would they still sign Trey Hendrickson if Crosby didn’t fail his physical? Would they have taken Zion Young? There are a lot of moving parts here.

The most interesting situation is the one involving Nnamdi Madubuike. He was signed to a big contract last offseason, but he had an injury-riddled season. Then, he just had neck surgery. That complicates things even further. We love Young as a prospect, and that might go into this decision for the Ravens.

On top of the neck surgery, Madubuike had a pretty bad season last year. They also technically play different positions, as Madubuike is basically a defensive tackle playing some end, and Young is a linebacker who sometimes rushes the passer. They have about a 40-pound difference, but we think Young's presence can help ease the pressure on Madubuike to rush back from neck surgery. Although he may make him expendable.

10. QB Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Replacement: Taylen Green

There’s a lot of stretching going on here, but we have to talk about the wildness that was the Cleveland Browns draft. After the completely normal pick at number nine, when they took offensive tackle Spencer Fano. After that, everything went off the rails. They took back-to-back wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. They took another offensive tackle in the third round. Then, in the sixth round, they took a quarterback.

That’s not crazy in usual circumstances, but the Browns have a full quarterback room. We might forget, but they still have Deshaun Watson on the roster. They also drafted two quarterbacks last year in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. At one point, Sanders took over as the starter, and he’s expected to continue in that role.

Gabriel was given the chance to take that role, but he failed. Has this new regime already lost faith in the “backup” and found a replacement? This is really using the term “star” loosely, but we had to talk about all of the craziness that involves the Browns at this year’s draft. It’s a whole new regime, but it’s the same old confusing Browns.