Maxx Crosby trade collapse creates major ripple effects for Ravens, Raiders and Cowboys

Maxx Crosby getting traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a pair of first-round picks was shocking. The deal being dead just days later, after Crosby failed a physical, was even more shocking. Yes, the Ravens had the five-time Pro Bowler in the building, but opted not to go through with the deal.

The deal being consummated sent ripple effects around the league, for obvious reasons, and the deal collapsing unexpectedly will have the same result, if not more so. For the Raiders and Ravens, both adjusted their approaches to free agency. For the rest of the league, pivots were made. Let's dive in and look at the teams affected most.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The team impacted the most by this is undoubtedly the Las Vegas Raiders, who now find themselves in a very uncomfortable situation. They had just agreed to trade one of the best players in the sport and now have to scramble. They must trade Crosby ASAP for a couple of reasons.

First, how can you go from trading a player of Crosby's caliber to just brushing that aside and welcoming him back into the building? Not only is Crosby a special player, but he was also not happy with the organization's decision to place him on Injured Reserve at the end of the 2025 regular season. Taking him back, especially after a deal had been in place, would create an uncomfortable situation.

Second, the Raiders made a slew of free agent signings this week with the mindset that Crosby was gone. Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker headline a lengthy list of free agent additions made by the Raiders, utilizing their cap space and Crosby's money. They'd still have enough money to welcome him back if they had to, but they'd likely prefer the draft picks and cap space to pursue other players.

The Raiders have no choice but to trade Crosby as soon as they can, and unfortunately, it'll be shocking if they can get two first-round picks at this point.

Baltimore Ravens

Eric DeCosta at Jesse Minter’s press conference | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

I understand why the Baltimore Ravens backed out of this deal. It's really hard to justify parting with two first-round picks to acquire a player who just failed a physical, even one as great as Crosby. With that being said, man, this has to sting.

The Ravens have lost a slew of free agents, notably Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely and Dre'Mont Jones. They've yet to agree to an extension with Lamar Jackson. They've yet to sign a single big-name free agent. This was the big move of their offseason thus far, and now it's all gone.

Where do the Ravens go from here? Do they pursue a free agent like Trey Hendrickson? Do they trade their first-round picks for someone else? Do they stand pat? Also, does the league now have concerns when dealing with GM Eric DeCosta? GMs around the league can't be thrilled that Crosby went from traded to available.

I don't know what's next for Baltimore, and I am especially curious to see how other GMs deal with the Ravens. This is not a normal situation.

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys were interested in acquiring Crosby, but reportedly refused to include a second first-round pick, giving Baltimore the ultimate edge. Thinking Crosby was headed elsewhere, the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for Rashan Gary, giving them an edge rusher. Gary obviously isn't Crosby, but the Cowboys willingly took on his salary, thinking he'd be their big edge rusher addition.

What happens now? Do the Cowboys just stand out on the periphery and allow another team to acquire Crosby? They're reportedly not interested in re-engaging the Raiders on a Crosby trade but the Cowboys can't be thrilled with this uncertainty. They only acquired Gary when they thought Crosby was unattainable, making his renewed availability a potential inflection point. If Gary struggles or Crosby stays healthy and shines with Las Vegas or a Dallas rival, they may be kicking themselves for not taking the risk.