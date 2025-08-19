3 Bengals who moved one step closer to a roster spot

It wasn't always pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals won Monday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders by a final score of 31-17. Their offense excelled for a second straight week, and their defense settled down as the game progressed, but the offensive line showed several holes and the defense was a nightmare in the first quarter when the starters were playing.

There are certainly pros and cons to look back at, but with only one week of the preseason to go, it felt as if three Bengals players played their way closer to earning a Week 1 roster spot.

3 Bengals who are closer to clinching a roster spot after preseason showing vs. Commanders

3) Barrett Carter, linebacker

Okay, objectively, Barrett Carter, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft wasn't exactly on the roster bubble, especially considering the state of CIncinnati's defense, but if there was any doubt that he'd make the team, there shouldn't be. He looked really impressive on Monday night and should have his spot all but locked up.

Not only was Carter tied for the game-high in tackles with seven, but one of those tackles went for a loss, and he recorded one of the game's two interceptions. He was all over the place wreaking havoc, and was arguably the most impressive defensive player of the night.

Again, Carter was unlikely to miss out on making the team's Week 1 roster due to where he was drafted, but if there was any doubt in the competition featuring guys like Joe Giles-Harris and Oren Burks for depth at the position, there shouldn't be anymore.

2) Tahj Brooks, running back

Entering the preseason, it felt as if the only running back lock to make the team was Chase Brown, the team's unquestioned starter at the position. Considering how pass-heavy this Bengals offense is, there's reason to believe that the team would only need to carry two additional running backs beyond Brown, so the pressure has been on the other running backs on the roster to make a statement. Tahj Brooks, Cincinnati's sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, did just that on Monday.

Brooks was the only running back who got really anything going for Cincinnati, carrying the ball 11 times for 47 yards. Those numbers don't light up the screen, but he averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry and pulled off this wildly impressive run.

Manor grad Tahj Brooks reversing field for a Bengals first down



"Nice carry by the rookie Brooks"#WreckEm | @Manor_Sports | @ManorISD pic.twitter.com/oT59EnSeQt — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) August 19, 2025

Brooks hasn't performed like a star by any means, but he's the only Bengals running back other than Brown to average over four yards per carry in a game over their first two preseason games. With underwhelming veterans like Samaje Perine and Gary Brightwell looking like his main competition, Brooks should not only make the roster, but he might be the second-best running back on the roster.

Don't be surprised if you see him enter Week 1 as Brown's primary backup and receiving a bit of playing time.

1) Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver

This Bengals team has a lot of holes, but the wide receiver position is arguably the team's biggest strength. Ja'Marr Chase might be the best receiver in the game, Tee Higgins could easily be considered the best WR2 in the game, and Andrei Iosivas is a rock-solid third receiver. Having guys like Jermaine Burton and Charlie Jones as depth options is just gravy. The Bengals might not need to roster Mitchell Tinsley, another wide receiver, but they pretty much have to after the game he had on Monday.

Tinsley had five receptions for 73 yards, and two of those catches went for touchdowns. Catching touchdown passes is one thing, but the degree of difficulty on these plays cannot be ignored. Tinsley made perhaps the two most ridiculous catches we've seen in the preseason thus far on back-to-back drives for touchdowns.

MITCHELL TINSLEY IS PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥



TD grabs on back-to-back drives for the @Bengals❗️ pic.twitter.com/GV3BsnHXYZ — ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2025

Tinsley is an undrafted free agent entering his third pro season so he had a lot to prove prior to Monday's action. Prove it he did. Again, the Bengals have more depth at wide receiver than most teams, and I'm not sure Tinsley will see the field much without injury, but he's too good to cut. Perhaps the Bengals trade him for a player who fills an immediate roster need, but if there isn't a trade to be completed, Tinsley will almost certainly be on the Bengals' roster in some capacity.