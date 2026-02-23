3 Giants trade targets that will give Jaxson Dart the contender he deserves

The New York Giants rebuild is well on its way to producing a playoff contender. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo have emerged as a dynamic duo with a seemingly high ceiling when both are healthy. This offseason, however, will be critical in determining whether the team's trajectory continues to move upwards or stagnation is in its future. The upcoming NFL Draft will be the first step in boosting the roster with young talent, but the Giants only own seven picks and could be looking to move assets to acquire more.

If no deals materialize to increase draft capital between now and April, New York general manager Joe Schoen could turn to the opposite side of the trade market for a piece or two that would give Dart and Co. more than a fighting chance at a playoff run. I just want to clarify, the following trades are not expected to all happen this offseason. In fact, they could arguably be thrown in the long-shot category but they are worthy of examination anyways.

WR Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are on the edge of blowing it all up — which they should. QB Tua Tagovailoa is a financial and competitive anchor with a $99.2 million dead cap hit that just needs to be swallowed in 2026. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has already shown he's willing to cut big names loose like wideout Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Bradley Chubb. It's time to utilize the nuclear option and clear house.

Waddle, 27, has been labled a key part of Miami's offense moving forward (910 yards, six TDs in 2025) but with no viable path forward at QB, that feels like a lie. New York is likely to lose WR Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and needs a true No. 2 to pair with a healthy Malik Nabers. There's a scenario out there where Miami would accept a 2027 second rounder and maybe even Jaylin Hyatt in a deal for Waddle.

WR Jordan Addison

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Now, if the Waddle negotiations go sideways, there are other options. The Minnesota Vikings are in salary cap hell and will probably need to offload some big names to ease the pressure. WR2 Jordan Addison has been mentioned among trade speculation as well as becoming a cap casualty with tight end T.J. Hockenson and others.

QB J.J. McCarthy hasn't proven himself quite yet but Addison has. The 24-year-old recorded 610 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, a career low, but his prior two seasons are evidence enough to invest in his services. Addison's price tag would be easier to manage and he arguably offers more upside than Waddle in the long term. I don't think the Vikings say no to a 2026 second round pick and perhaps one of the Giants sixth rounders.

EDGE Dallas Turner

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York has been rumored to be looking at moving their own pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in order to acquire a third round pick (a round in which they own zero picks this year). If that happens, it would be a very valuable selection whether for a rookie or in applying to one of the above targets. Either way, if Thibobeaux is moved, the Giants will need a replacement.

Vikings pass rusher Dallas Turner may be an ambitious target (eight sacks in 2025), but like I said before, Minnesota is in cap hell and needs to make room. The right offer would entice them to part with the 2024 first-round pick. Giants fans may not want to part with the No. 5 pick this year and they may not have to. Minnesota may be content with next year's first rounder and one of New York's sixth rounders this year.

In a scenario where Thibodeaux still needs to be moved, trading him to Minnesota with a lower pick in exchange for Turner and perhaps one of the Vikings' seventh-rounders could very well work too.