3 NFL QBs playing their way off the roster after preseason Week 1

We are almost through Week 1 of the NFL preseason. The moment is ripe for overreactions, both positive and negative, around the league. We probably shouldn't get carried away with definitive declarations at this point in the summer, but NFL front offices use preseason to determine who does (and doesn't) crack the final 53-man roster. Some of those decisions got much easier after this weekend's games.

Most starting quarterbacks are either playing limited snaps or just not touching the field in preseason. Especially this early in the process. That made this weekend a prime showcase for backup quarterbacks, from the clear-cut QB2s to those fighting tooth and nail for a spot on the roster.

Let's dive into a few quarterbacks who are trending toward a pink slip after a brutal Week 1 of the preseason.

Graham Mertz, Houston Texans

A sixth-round pick out of Florida, Graham Mertz was brought in to fight for third-string QB duties with the Houston Texans. Mertz's path to regular snaps in the NFL is long and winding, but it ideally would have started with a standout preseason. It's only Week 1, but the rookie is off to a bumpy start.

He finished Houston's 20-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with 27 yards on 7-of-14 passing and three interceptions.

Graham Mertz in his preseason debut:



7-of-14

28 passing yards

0 TDs

3 INTs

1-9-0 rushing linepic.twitter.com/7StSBmOB9n — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 9, 2025

The book on Mertz after six collegiate seasons — four at Wisconsin, two at Florida — was rather straightforward. He's a good-not-great athlete with a strong arm, but he can struggle to read the field, especially when he's on the move. Force Mertz into a pressure situation, and he's liable to float the ball haphazardly into traffic.

Kedon Slovis, undrafted out of BYU in 2024, and four-year Texans vet Davis Mills both outperformed Mertz comfortably in Week 1. Barring a significant turnaround, Mertz's job sercurity is in jeopardy.

Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

After a complicated but ultimately very successful college career split between Ohio State and Texas, Quinn Ewers went to the Miami Dolphins as a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft. Ewers battled turnover issues throughout his Longhorns tenure and became a source of immense frustration for Texas fans — mainly because Arch Manning was stuck behind him. Ewers was probably the Longhorns' best option last season, but every mistake came with calls for his benching.

Ewers passed on the chance to enter the transfer portal and earn a lucrative NIL payday at a new school, which surprised a lot of folks. But against all odds, Ewers has generated a lot of positive buzz at Dolphins training camp. With Tua Tagovailoa's stock dropping, many began to wonder if Ewers might soon challenge the former first-round pick for his starting gig.

Well, maybe the collective 'we' jumped the gun a bit. Ewers' first taste of preseason action for the Dolphins was a mixed bag, heavy on the negative. He completed only 5-of-18 passes for 91 yards and took a few ugly sacks, which were far more indicative of his laggy processing than any problems with the Miami O-line.

Austin Booker has his 3rd sack which leads to a takeaway!



Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eMhWhgaCiX — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

With Tagovailoa established (and earning a massive paycheck) and Zach Wilson in tow as the projected backup, Ewers might not crack the final roster after all.

Bailey Zappe, Kansas City Chiefs

Bailey Zappe's turbulent NFL career continues as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs — for now. Following two tumultuous seasons with the New England Patriots and a brief cameo with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, Zappe is attempting to revive his career as Patrick Mahomes' backup with the three-time champs. His audition is not off to an ideal start.

Zappe got the majority of snaps for Kansas City's offense in a 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He finished completing 8-of-17 passes for 70 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Darren Hall picks off Bailey Zappe 😤pic.twitter.com/q8Ou42hQLH — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 10, 2025

The former Western Kentucky standout sits at 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on his career. While it's fair to wonder if he was operating under ideal circumstances in New England and Cleveland, you only get so many chances to earn your keep in the NFL. Kansas City is by far the best team Zappe has been a part of, but he's fighting for snaps in a QB room that includes two Pro Bowl winners — an all-time great in Mahomes and a decidedly above-average stopgap in Gardner Minshew, not to mention 27-year-old journeyman Chris Oladokun.

Zappe feels like he's dangerously close to the chopping block in Kansas City. Another subpar preseason performance might seal the deal.