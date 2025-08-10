Quinn Ewers all but confirmed his fate in Dolphins preseason debut

Quinn Ewers will learn a lot about his NFL career this preseason and if his NFL preseason debut is any indication, it won’t be a fun first year of professional football for the former Texas standout. Ewers looked vastly different than his electric self in college. Ewers was 5-for-18 with 91 yards in his preseason debut. He also fumbled on a play he was sacked in the third quarter, adding disaster to his first snaps in the NFL.

Ewers would have had a good chance to get on the field in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa being an injury liability. Yet, it was going to take a strong preseason to challenge Zach Wilson for the No. 2 spot in the depth chart and now it feels like a long shot he gets there. The good thing is he’ll have a chance to make up for it with two more preseason games.

This was not the start Ewers imagined when he declared for the NFL. But it will be an uphill battle for him to make that impression.

Quinn Ewers can still make the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster, he’ll just have to play much better

Ewers has a golden opportunity to make an impression on Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins coaching staff this preseason, he can’t squander that. The team really doesn’t want to have to turn to Wilson and if Ewers can actually show he’s good enough to handle the pressure of being a quarterback in the NFL, there’s no reason why he can’t take Wilson’s job.

Sunday was not a good start for him, but it doesn’t completely end his hopes of making the Dolphins’ roster. The Dolphins are one of the best situations he could be in as a rookie quarterback. There’s an outside chance he gets playing time, while not having the pressure of being the guy right away.

Quinn Ewers is better than he looked in Dolphins debut

Ewers had a miserable start to his professional football career. The good thing is the preseason seldom makes or breaks NFL careers. Ewers will still get a chance to prove he deserves a roster spot. The Dolphins would be the ideal spot and truthfully, beating out Wilson shouldn’t be too tough.

But he has to play better than he did in his preseason debut. His margin for error just shrunk after a bad outing. That should be all the motivation he needs to get back on track.