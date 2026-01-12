3 Nick Sirianni replacements the Eagles need to seriously consider after playoff flop

It’s not every day that a coach with one win in two Super Bowl appearances within the last three years has his job called into question. Welcome to Philly fandom! All jokes aside, though, calling for Nick Sirianni’s job isn’t completely irrational when you look at the downfall of the Eagles this year and then the drama that seemingly boiled over between A.J. Brown and Sirianni in Sunday’s 23-19 loss.

This season, the Eagles didn’t realize how much they would miss Kellen Moore this season after he took his first head coaching job in New Orleans. The Eagles turned to Kevin Patullo and that made this offense look less than satisfactory, considering Philadelphia was the No. 3 seed in a deep NFC. Hiring Patullo might have just cost Sirianni a job. Had there not been some reputable candidates in this hiring cycle, maybe Sirianni would get a pass. But with these three coaches available for Philadelphia to instantly improve their offense, here’s who it should turn to as the Sirianni era falls flat.

Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Say what you want about Kevin Stefanski and how things ended in Cleveland, he’s a brilliant offensive mind that would feast in Philadelphia with their roster construction. Landing in Philadelphia is like evolving your Charmander into Charizard, for all my Pokémon fans. With a quarterback that doesn’t need to do a lot in Jalen Hurts, an All-Pro running back in Saquon Barkley and two solid receivers and a solid tight end, Stefanski would be coach of the year next season in Philadelphia.

I’m not saying they need to immediately fire Sirianni to jump at Stefanski, but he’s one of the top offensive minds looking for a job and in Philadelphia, they wouldn’t have to worry about the offense struggling. He was able to win five games with the Browns miserable offense this past season – large in part to an elite defense. The offense may have looked bad, but occasionally they did enough.

In Philadelphia, there’s no way the Eagles aren’t running the NFC with his system. At worst, they look a whole lot better than they did in 2025 and are still a top three team in the conference.

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaneil | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with Mike McDaniel abruptly and that could be due to Stephen Ross finally getting the chance to land one of the Harbaugh’s, who have seemingly been elusive every time they were in the job market. Thanks to McDaniel being a free agent now, there’s no way Philadelphia passes up the chance to add McDaniel to the staff.

It’s reported that the Eagles are planning on firing Patullo, meaning they could turn to Stefanski or McDaniel as an offensive coordinator, but truthfully, if neither wants a coordinator job, firing Sirianni might solve their problem quickly. McDaniel was able to work with Tua Tagovailoa and even Quinn Ewers enough to keep the offense afloat. With the weapons in Philly, the Eagles would be justified in parting ways with Sirianni if it meant an immediate upgrade in offensive efficiency.

John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

John Harbaugh will be the most sought after coach in this hiring cycle and with his success – though Sirianni has technically been better by playoff standards – you have to think the Eagles would move on from Sirianni if there was legitimate interest from Harbaugh. That said, the Eagles will probably look to hire a better coordinator instead of a completely new coach. Harbaugh’s interest could change that.

Harbaugh was able to have a lot of success with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens solid offense, which features Mark Andrews and Derrick Henry. The Eagles have to figure out their offense one way or the other. The easy fix is to hire a better coordinator. It may not be the best fix, though.

If none of these coaches are interested in a coordinator job, Philadelphia will have a tough decision. Do they rock with Sirianni, who’s brought Philadelphia more success in the last three seasons than most coaches have in that same time, or do they part ways with him in hopes of the offense's problems getting solved with a new one?