John Harbaugh fired: Ranking the 6 NFL teams that should rush to hire him

It felt like it was only a matter of time before the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh. The returns had been diminishing for a while now, culminating in a 2025 season that fell way short of expectations, and missing the playoffs — on a last-second loss in hated Pittsburgh, no less — was the final straw.

That said, Harbaugh's resume speaks for itself; the way his market is developing just hours after he was let go on Tuesday night, he might be employed before the week’s over. It seems safe to say that all of the six teams currently without a head coach will at least kick the tires, but which ones will have him as their highest priority? Here’s every team ranked that won’t waste any time interviewing and trying to hire Harbaugh after his departure from Baltimore.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have a lot of problems right now after Pete Carroll ran that team further into the depths of despair, teetering on Cleveland Browns territory. Harbaugh probably wants no part of that, which is why it is very unlikely the Raiders even interview him. You don’t go from the Ravens to the Raiders in their current state, even with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Stranger things have happened, but this is probably one job we can cross of Harbaugh’s shortlist. The infrastructure simply isn't there, and at age 64, Harbaugh doesn't have time for a rebuild.

5. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are an extremely young team, and as such will probably want to go the route of bringing in some fresh blood. Adding someone as wizened as Harbaugh just doesn’t seem like a fit, with Tennessee deep in a rebuilding phase.

Harbaugh is probably going to land with a team that has more of a foundation established, and the Titans just don’t have that yet. Tennessee's priority should be getting the most out of Cam Ward rather than trying to win games in 2026. Is Harbaugh the best guy to do that, or is there a QB whisperer (Kliff Kingsbury?) out there who'd be a better match?

4. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are in a weird position. They’ve seemingly given up on Kyler Murray and just had one of the worst three-year stretches you'll see, with a defense with more holes than Swiss cheese. Maybe Harbaugh is the fix-it coach they need to keep pace in the NFC West gauntlet. Maybe adding Harbaugh could be the perfect solution to their Murray problem, and he can unlock his talent the way he helped do with Jackson. But it still feels like a long shot, especially given Arizona's skinflint ownership situation.

3. Cleveland Browns

What makes this a fun option is that Harbaugh could get back at the Ravens in the best way possible — while also giving some hope to a fan base and team deprived of sustained success. The Browns could actually come out better than they thought when they fired Kevin Stefanski if they can land Harbaugh.

Cleveland will have their eyes on just about every coaching candidate out there. It feels like they need a complete reset, but with Harbaugh in play, they can’t completely abandon the idea of pairing him with this young core. That said, while the stability he'd bring is valuable, does Harbaugh really want any part of the Deshaun Watson contract? And do the Browns want a more offense-oriented coach who can finally find an answer at QB?

2. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons might be the best overall job on the market right now, one where just about any possible coach candidate would be set up to succeed. They have all the offensive weapons to be one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC, and young pieces on defense thanks to a solid 2025 draft class. Kirk Cousins isn't long for this roster, and with the right coach, Michael Penix Jr. might be able to recapture some of his rookie promise.

Arthur Blank has to get this hire right, and truthfully, Harbaugh is the easiest choice here. This feels like it will be a battle between the Falcons and the final member of our list, two teams that are furthest along in their competitive timelines and most desperate to compete right away.

1. New York Giants

The New York Giants will probably be the most aggressive team in landing Harbaugh, with ESPN's Adam Schefter already reporting that they should be considered "a favorite". And it's not hadr to see why: They have a QB to build around already in Jaxson Dart, and with Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers coming back healthy for 2026, this offense should be ready to take off if they can add some supplementary pieces along the offensive line (and find another receiver or two).

Plus, everything about Harbaugh seems like exactly what the Maras are looking for. His success (and his Super Bowl ring) speak for themselves, and he offers immediate credibility to a franchise that doesn't know how else to find it. The Giants want a quick fix to their long-standing problems, and Harbaugh offers their best shot at it.