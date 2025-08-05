4 Eagles who are one bad preseason game away from the chopping block

The Philadelphia Eagles kick off their title defense with a preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But as standout guard Landon Dickerson has stressed, looking back won't help the present. A new campaign marks a fresh start for everyone, even the reigning champions.

Of course, Philadelphia's dominant Super Bowl LIX run will always be remembered in the lore of NFL history. However, as Dickerson emphatically proclaimed when the team opened training camp, the 2024 Eagles "no longer exist." The three-time Pro Bowler metaphorically buried last year's group and locked the key away with it; that's the mindset the entire locker room should embrace.

Dickerson's job couldn't be more secure. Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia briefly made him the highest-paid guard ever by average annual value to cement their partnership. Yet, with a ring and a lucrative contract, his competitiveness remains on overdrive. It speaks to the culture the organization has built from top to bottom, and he's no exception. Meanwhile, other members of the Eagles, namely the four players mentioned below, must uphold this lofty organizational standard or risk getting cut.

4 Eagles at risk of getting cut with a poor preseason showing vs. Bengals

4. CB Eli Ricks

Ricks was the only undrafted free agent (UDFA) to make Philadelphia's roster out of training camp two summers ago. Even more impressively, he did so as a rookie. Despite not logging a single defensive snap for the Eagles thus far, the LSU and Alabama product has managed to stick around. Special teams have been the name of his game, but a crowded cornerback room has gotten even more packed.

Philadelphia traded defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV to the Las Vegas Raiders for promising third-year corner Jakorian Bennett. The Eagles landed a depth piece who showed promise in his sophomore season before getting shut down due to a longtime shoulder issue. Moreover, the move may have telegraphed Ricks' fate.

3. WR Jahan Dotson

Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown put everyone on notice when he said Terrace Marshall Jr. will make the position room "very uncomfortable." Nonetheless, no one should be more concerned about Philadelphia's free-agent acquisition gunning for their spot than Dotson.

Dotson was the new kid on the block in Philly not too long ago. The Eagles sent a third-round pick and two seventh-round selections to the Washington Commanders for him and a fifth-rounder last August in a rare divisional swap. But he's failed to make his mark on the club, catching 19 passes for 216 scoreless yards across 17 regular-season games before a nonexistent postseason performance. Consequently, with increased competition and a declined fifth-year option, the once-promising wideout might be on the way out.

2. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Adding Thompson-Robinson in an exchange of backup quarterbacks with the Cleveland Browns was questionable when Philly did it in March, and that still rings true. Recent projections have each signal-caller getting released, effectively rendering the deal useless for both sides and all parties involved.

Most squads decide to keep two passers, and Thompson-Robinson ostensibly isn't doing enough to beat out Tanner McKee for No. 2 duties behind Jalen Hurts. DTR has flashed his arm talent, including connecting with UDFA receiver Giles Jackson for a 50-yard touchdown that reportedly turned heads. But as we've seen from him, those highlights are followed by mistakes that can't happen, like interceptions at the goal line.

1. RB A.J. Dillon

Many expected Dillon to be the Eagles' primary alternative in the backfield to superstar workhorse Saquon Barkley. He has the pedigree as a former second-round pick who's handled at least 200 touches in three consecutive seasons. With absurdly large legs, specifically his quads, short-yardage and red zone work should be automatic behind arguably the best offensive line in football. Yet, Philadelphia's first unofficial depth chart lists "Quadzilla" as the third-string running back, with Will Shipley ahead of him.

Dillon has no more money on his one-year pact with the Eagles beyond a $167,500 signing bonus. In other words, he's expendable and parting ways with him would be seamless. Keeping four tailbacks is difficult to justify, but the ex-Green Bay Packers thumper isn't much of a contributor on special teams. Beating out Shipley as Barkley's change-of-pace runner is his best to make it to Week 1.