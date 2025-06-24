4 potential Cowboys busts who are facing make-or-break years in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys have invested in several young players through the draft and the trade market over recent seasons. Unfortunately for the team, many of those have suffered injuries, underperformed, or just not worked out in some way.

The 2025-26 season is a crucial one as Dallas tries to set the tone in its first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and some of the young players on the roster must convince the Dallas brass they're worth keeping.

Here are four Dallas Cowboys trying to expel the "bust" label in 2025.

4. Mazi Smith, defensive tackle

Many players are facing pressure to perform in Dallas, and Mazi Smith is near the top of the list. The third-year player from Michigan was expected to be a huge part of fixing the Cowboys' woeful run defense when they selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he has yet to make a significant impact.

Dallas' run defense made slight improvements in Smith's rookie year, moving closer to the league average. Yet, Smith was just a small part of the defense that season. It regressed last season and allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, with Smith as a starter for all 17 games. There are more issues affecting the run defense besides Smith's play, but it isn't a good sign when your run defense gets worse as the guy drafted to fix it sees his role increase.

Smith did make 41 tackles last season — up from 13 as a rookie — so it's possible he takes another step this year. Teams want to see players reach their potential by the end of Year 3, so the clock is ticking for Smith. With a new head coach and new defensive coordinator in the fold, it'll either help him or become his last chance rather quickly.

3. Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver

Dallas has been looking for a receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb, and has made several efforts to add such a player. It's relying on George Pickens to become that guy now, but the Cowboys also made a head-scratching trade for Mingo at the deadline.

The Cowboys sent their 2025 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Mingo and a seventh-rounder in November. Dallas was clearly in the market for a wideout, but many were expecting a bigger name, and many more felt they overpaid for an underachiever.

Mingo came with plenty of upside as a 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver from Ole Miss in 2023. His size and skill were enough for Carolina to draft him early in the second round. He had 43 catches for 418 yards as a rookie, but the Panthers were extremely quick to get rid of him, shipping him off after 24 games. That's not a good sign.

At 24, there is still time for the third-year wideout to make an impact and find a role in the league. Adding Pickens to the team lightens the pressure that was on him, but Dallas needs much more than the five catches and 46 yards it got from him after the trade last season.

2. Sam Williams, defensive end

Dallas' 2022 second-round pick is in a partially unfair situation, as he missed all of last season with a torn ACL. His numbers have been solid when he's been healthy, but ACL injuries are notoriously difficult to return from, and this one robbed Williams of a critical third season. Because of that, this will essentially be his third season, even though he's in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Only those around Williams and the team know how well his recovery is going, and it's anyone's guess when he'll truly be ready. Reports from OTAs indicated he's progressing smoothly and quickly, so we may see him back at full speed sooner rather than later.

Yet, the injury is only part of the equation. Dallas has had its share of injury problems and off-the-field concerns with second-round picks in the past, and Williams has had some off-the-field incidents early in his career.

Williams is probably in the least amount of danger of losing his roster spot out of the players on this list, but he needs to show he's more of an asset and less of a risk.

1. Andrew Booth, cornerback

Booth is another young player on this list who saw the team that drafted him give up on him rather quickly. The Minnesota Vikings drafted the Clemson product in the second round in 2022, three picks after Mingo and 14 picks ahead of Williams. He was acquired by Dallas last August, with defensive back Nahshon Wright going to the Vikings.

His rookie season was derailed by a meniscus injury after just six games. Through 23 games in Minnesota, he had just 20 tackles and defended one pass. Booth played in seven games for the Cowboys last season, starting two and making 15 tackles with a pass breakup.

Clearly, Booth has not had the impact many had hoped for as a second-round prospect, and time is running out. He's already been released once by Dallas and re-signed to the practice squad. He faces an uphill battle to make the roster this season with the return of Trevon Diggs and the additions of Kaiir Elam and Shavon Revel Jr, not to mention the emergence of Josh Butler and the presence of DaRon Bland.

Still, if you're looking at Cowboys players needing a big year to shake the "bust" label, Booth is part of the conversation.