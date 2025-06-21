4 potential Lions busts who are facing make-or-break years in 2025

From Charles Rodgers and Joey Harrington to Mike Williams, Ernie Sims and countless others, the Detroit Lions have had their share of NFL Draft busts over the years. Former general manager Matt Millen was notorious for swinging and missing on first-round wide receivers and reaching on players in early rounds.



Other GMs have improved things since, and current GM Brad Holmes has made a name for himself with his shrewd drafting. But that doesn't mean Detroit is now immune to draft busts.

Here are three current Detroit Lions players who are going to need big years in 2025 to solidify their future not just with the team but in the NFL.

1. DE Josh Paschal

Paschal might not quite be a bust yet, but he hasn't lived up to the hype either. The 2022 second-round pick out of Kentucky got some first-round buzz as a prospect after dominating in the trenches in the SEC. He was billed as an elite run-stopper, and Detroit was thrilled to add a high-potential player on Day 2.

The pick came at a time when the Lions needed all the help they could get on the defensive line and were in desperate need for impact players. As a top performer in a strong conference like the SEC and someone who could play multiple positions along the defensive line, Paschal certainly fit the criteria.

Josh Paschal is a very useful player, particularly when he is healthy and on fresher snap count clip.



This season, Kacy Rodgers will be his fifth defensive line coach in his last six seasons (going back to Kentucky).



Through four years, he's performed well against the run but finds himself in and out of the starting lineup. Part of that is due to the Lions' search for a bookend pass-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Paschal has shown improvement in that area during his career, but he hasn't been good enough to seize that role.

If he can do that in 2025, he can solidify a starting spot and shake off the "bust" moniker. If not, he's just a rotational player, and teams hope to find more in their second-round picks. Paschal is also entering the final year of his rookie contract, so he'll want to show the league he can be a difference-maker.

2. DL Levi Onwuzurike

Onwuzurike makes it two second-round picks for Detroit on this list. The 2021 second-rounder from Washington was also an appealing player who was drafted when the group lacked NFL depth and was expected to bring versatility in the trenches. However, as is the case with many "busts," injuries have held him back and hindered his development as a pro.

He made a minor impact with 35 tackles and a sack during his rookie season before missing the entire 2022 campaign with an injury. Upon his return, he made just five tackles in 10 games.

The 27-year-old was a clear bust candidate entering last season, but he started to shed that label with his play. Finally healthy, he played in 16 games and started 10 times. He didn't make as many tackles as his rookie season, but he started to become more effective as a pass-rusher.

Onwuzurike is never going to be the elite guy to pair with Hutchinson, but if he can provide the same rush and pressure from the inside and build on last year, he might be able to carve out a long-term role.

3. DL Brodric Martin

Martin was drafted as a developmental player in the third round and considered a pretty significant reach at the time. However, he came into a defensive line room that wasn't nearly as deep as the Lions' offensive line. Heck, most even still considered it a weakness or question mark when he was drafted, especially on the interior.

Since then, the Western Kentucky product has struggled to find his way onto the field, often being a game-day inactive. He's appeared in just five games, making four tackles. That's not what anyone had in mind when he was selected.

Now entering his third season, Martin will have an early chance to show what he can contribute, at least as a rotational player, and shake the "reach" and "bust" labels. Star nose tackle Alim McNeill is out of the lineup until around November after tearing his ACL last season, opening up more game reps for others at the position behind DJ Reader.

4. CB Terrion Arnold

It's tough to call a player a bust after one season, but Lions fans have become impatient with Arnold, particularly because of the struggles the team has had finding starting-caliber players at the second cornerback spot. When he was drafted, it was possibly their biggest need, and they double-dipped at the position with Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw in the second round.

While Rakestraw has gotten plenty of offseason hype, the pressure is on Arnold to solidify his starting role and his future with the team. After all, his selection was met with such excitement and fanfare, it'd be a shame for that to go to waste.

During his rookie season, Arnold was a penalty machine but settled down as the year went on. He didn't end up with any interceptions but defended 10 passes as he was often targeted by opposing offenses.

The development of cornerbacks often requires patience in the NFL because of the adjustment from the college game. While there were signs that he could become a great player and a consistent starter for the Lions, the progress Arnold shows in year two could determine whether he is a bust or a hit.