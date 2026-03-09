5 Green Bay Packers trades that need to be made this offseason

American Family Insurance

The Green Bay Packers understand their window for Super Bowl contention is now. That is why the sacrificied such a large amount of draft capital to acquire Micah Parsons last season. It's only right for GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff to double down on win-now moves this offseason.

The franchise has already agreed to a minor transaction that will address one of their defensive concerns. Swapping Colby Wooden for Zaire Franklin won't dramatically change the complexion of Green Bay's defense next season. The move does protect the Packers against feeling like they need to overpay Quay Walker in free agency.

The team's lack of a first round pick does mean they will need to get creative on the trade market to address other roster needs. Landing any of the following five players would give the Packers a much-needed talent infusion before they embark on their 2026 campaign.

Packers and Giants complete a challenge trade

Packers fans may be tired of their team's lengthy search for edge rushing talent but that does not mean Gutekunst can afford to ignore it this offseason. Parsons can help once he returns to full health but Green Bay needs to fortify their group before the dominant defender gets back on the field.

The team spent a first round pick on Lukas van Ness back in the 2023 draft to solve their pass rushing issues but his performance as a pro has been uneven at best. That puts the Packers in a tough spot when it comes to exercising his fifth-year option.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has vexxed the Giants in a similar manner to what Van Ness has done to the Packers. The idea here is for both sides to swap their problematic edge rushers to see if they can get their respective careers on track.

Thibodeaux still possesses the higher ceiling so Green Bay will need to sweeten the deal with a mid-round draft pick. Something around a third-rounder should be more than enough to satisfy New York's trade demands.

Anthony Richardson could be Malik Willis' replacement in Green Bay

Malik Willis is prepared to turn his tour of duty in Green Bay to a massive contract in free agency. His departure has the Packers looking for a new backup for star quarterback Jordan Love.

Anthony Richardson has worn out his stay with the Colts and is seeking a new team. He has exceptional athletic gifts at his disposal, but has failed to develop as a competent leader during his time in the NFL. There's a chance he can compete for a starting job with a new team, but landing in Green Bay as a backup could do wonders for his brand.

The Colts will be happy to get anything of value for Richardson in the comin weeks. A Day Three pick might be more than they can reasonably expect. Some measure of incentive might be required to notch it up to a fifth rounder.

Richardson's game has some similarities to Willis that could appeal to Green Bay. His powerful running style might also make him a nice changeup for Love on short yardage situations. It's a good gamble for Gutekunst and his staff to take if the price is right.

The Packers need to find more help at defensive tackle

Trading away Kenny Clark in the Parsons deal left Green Bay light of quality at the defensive tackle position. The lack of depth in this year's free agent class at that spot could force the Packers to trade for a veteran who can provide immediate impact.

A'Shawn Robinson is a veteran whose quality play flew under-the-radar in Carolina last season. His advanced age doesn't fit the Panthers' roster which means he can be had for the right price in a trade.

The Panthers will be happy to offload Robinson's salary for anything of valuable. A guaranteed seventh round draft choice with the ability to turn into a sixth gives them enough upside to pull the trigger on a deal.

Robinson won't be a star for the Packers but he gives them a solid starter at a position of need. That's worth the price of a late round draft choice.

The Packers could take another big swing on an edge rusher

Parsons gives Green Bay a bona fide superstar at one edge rusher spot, but the departure of Rashan Gary on the other side gives the Packers a sizeable hole to fill. It's possible the franchise could go big game hunting in an effort to build a top-notch pass rush.

Byron Young is one player who would give the Packers' defense a major boost. The Rams would love to keep him for the long haul, but his upcoming salary demands might no fit Los Angeles' salary structure. The same could be true for Green Bay after his rookie deal expires but that's a problem for another day.

The Rams would love to get a first for Young, but it will be difficult to get that sort of premium for a guy who could turn into a rental. Two second round picks would give the Rams some flexibility in the event they need to wield draft capital to land a replacement for Matthew Stafford in the very near future.

This might seem like the Packers are overpaying for immediate success, but Super Bowl championships don't come cheap. Young is enough of a difference-maker to merit this kind of premium draft package.

The Packers could go for a slightly younger defensive tackle

Green Bay could choose to aim a bit higher for an upgrade at defensive tackle. Commanders' lineman Daron Payne is not a superstar, but his age gives him a better chance to serve as a long-term solution for the Packers than the aforementioned Robinson

The Commanders seem to be open for business on all fronts this year and offloading Payne could be near the top of their wish list. He's also entering a contract year and Washington does not seem overly interested in meeting his asking price.

Draft compensation is the eaasy way to make this deal, but Washington is also looking for help at wide receiver. Dontayvion Wicks could give them an intriguing wild card to add to their group moving forward.

The Packers might not want to give up on Wicks with Romeo Doubts hitting the open market, but they can find a wideout with higher upside in the draft. Swapping Payne for Wicks is a trade that would strengthen the roster of both teams.