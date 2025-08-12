5 NFL Draft steals that only took one preseason game to be fully confirmed

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is a wonderful time of year. It's a time of boundless hope and optimism (for most fanbases, at least). Anything is possible in the season ahead. There are zero meaningful losses on the books. Everyone is a Super Bowl contender. It's the best.

It's also the first opportunity for rookies to carve out a niche in their respective organizations, whether they're the No. 1 overall pick or an undrafted nobody out of [Insert Obscure University Here]. It's one thing to show out in practices and drills. It's another matter entirely when a rookie goes up against live competition and thrives.

While plenty of first-round picks did what was expected of them this past weekend, these are the less-heralded rookies making waves in the preseason.

CB Nohl Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Nohl Williams, a third-round pick out of Cal, made a strong first impression in his Kansas City Chiefs debut. While the majority of the focus with this Kansas City team is on the offense, defense is what won the Chiefs 15 games a year ago. Williams looks more than ready to compete for a starting job at cornerback.

He put up a couple of tackles and defended multiple passes in KC's 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. While Williams did not produce a signature moment with any interceptions, he was able to operate in a variety of coverages without looking lost. The Chiefs' secondary is not without its established star power, but if Williams can continue to lock his man up in single coverage and fill gaps against the run, Kansas City will find it hard not to use him.

Odds are, Williams and All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie will be sharing the defensive backfield in KC for many years to come.

LB Nick Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Jackson went undrafted out of Iowa, but his preseason debut made it impossible for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans to ignore him. Despite a lackluster scouting report, Jackson quickly proved that he can do everything it takes to carve out a niche in the NFL.

Jackson led the Bucs in tackles with six in their 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. He invaded the pocket for a sack and notched an interception, too. Whether it was pass rush, zone coverage or against the run, Jackson was consistently in the right spot and ready to make a play.

Tampa has two very experienced inside linebackers in Anthony Walker Jr. and Lavonte David, which could stand in the way of Jackson's promotion. But as far as depth pieces are concerned, any more performances like this weekend's would all but guarantee Jackson's spot on the final 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

CB Shilo Sanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The less-heralded of Deion Sanders' NFL-bound sons, Shilo Sanders went undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Bucs. Now he's battling for a roster spot on a defense chock full of accomplished vets. While his debut was not quite as all-around dominant as the aforementioned Jackson, Sanders was stellar in his own right, giving the Bucs front office a look to chew on.

"(Sanders) had a fantastic blitz on Brandon Allen to force an incompletion and was also instrumental in forcing a stop that prevented the Titans from scoring," wrote FanSided's Josh Hill at The Pewter Plank. "He still has an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, but he proved in the preseason opener that he's more than capable and might be someone the Bucs keep around in some capacity this season."

Sanders has done nothing but generate positive buzz throughout training camp. He has such a winning personality, and it's clear he can do his job well on the field, too. So while yes, Sanders is under a larger microscope than others, there's no reason to think he can't make the Bucs look extremely smart for nabbing him from the UDFA pool.

EDGE Jared Ivey, Seattle Seahawks

Jared Ivey was the show-stopper in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 tie against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was especially dominant against the run, which is essential when facing a team as committed to the ground game as Ashton Jeanty, Pete Carroll and the Raiders.

From PFF's Lauren Gray: "Ivey was excellent in run defense against the Raiders, logging four tackles, two assists and three stops across 15 run snaps. He finished the night with an 81.9 PFF run-defense grade, the fourth-best mark among all edge defenders in preseason Week 1."

Seattle has long built its reputation on a dominant defense. Ivey, undrafted out of Ole Miss after a productive senior campaign, looks poised to compete for more than a roster spot. He wants regular snaps. The Seahawks aren't short on talented edge rushers, including four-time Pro Bowl stopper DeMarcus Lawrence, but Ivey brings a level of youthful competitive fire and surprisingly advanced technique that could sneak him onto the regular season roster.

QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

it was a great Week 1 for the Sanders family. Before Shilo made his mark for the Bucs, Shedeur Sanders was incredible as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. Injuries cleared the way for Sanders to incur a heavy workload and he took advantage, completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders did exactly what scouts told us he would: he moved the chains efficiently and make strong, quick decisions in the pocket. Those concerned about arm strength were taken aback when he fired a couple absolute darts into traffic in the end zone. This is a high-level NFL pass, folks.

Shedeur Sanders to Kaden Davis for the touchdown:

pic.twitter.com/jsu33MRyps — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2025

Was Sanders even an ideal No. 1 pick? Probably not, but there's a reason every scouting service out there pegged him as a first round talent. His fall to Cleveland in the fifth round is less so mystery and more so indicative of how the league penalizes outspoken, highly public-facing players for their self-confidence. That's not to say Sanders didn't hurt his stock with poor pre-draft decisions, but to act like he's a regular fifth-round rookie — some fringe talent — is probably unfair.

And yet, because of how far he slid, Sanders has a chance to become one of the biggest steals from the 2025 draft. The least-hidden "hidden gem" of all time.