3 backup QBs creating a trade market with their NFL preseason performances

Week 1 of the NFL preseason was full of juicy storylines, heavy on the quarterback battles. From the more high-profile QB competitions in Cleveland and Indianapolis, to unheralded quarterbacks scrapping for a spot on the final 53-man roster, plenty of signal-callers received their first audition of the summer this past weekend.

We've already highlighted the quarterbacks who bombed. Now, let's focus on the backup quarterbacks who might actually be a little too good, a little too qualified, for their current spot on the depth chart. Plenty of teams would love to upgrade their QB situation, whether it's finding a better backup or bringing in better competition for the starting gig.

Here are the backup quarterbacks drawing eyeballs (and potentially trade interest) after one week of preseason football.

Easton Stick, Atlanta Falcons

A former fifth-round pick in 2019, Easton Stick's NFL career has taken on a weird shape. He made a single appearance for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 — then didn't appear again until 2023, when he made five appearances (four starts) in place of the injured Justin Herbert. Stick was viewed as something of a punching bag by the media in L.A. — a joke of a backup quarterback.

Well, now he's with the Atlanta Falcons, where he's competing for QB3 duties behind Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, who definitely won't be traded (wink, wink, nudge, nudge, etc.). If the Falcons are committed to dealing Cousins eventually, keeping Stick around is probably the right move. If Atlanta is actually comfortable with the dynamics of a Penix-Cousins QB room, however, Stick sure looks like he's worth a phone call from opposing front offices.

Atlanta's preseason opener, a 17-10 loss to Detroit, was cut short after an upsetting head injury to Lions S Morice Norris. Stick was still able to make his case, however, completing 15-of-18 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He spread the wealth among his receivers and very efficiently moved the chains with Atlanta's second-stringers. Perhaps the 29-year-old is finally ready for his moment in the sun.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Tired: The Browns traded for the wrong backup QB haha (as a joke)

Wired: The Browns traded for the wrong backup QB haha (like actually)

The Philadelphia Eagles sent Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns early in the offseason, which set the stage for a three-way battle for QB2 reps between rookie Kyle McCord, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and yes, Tanner McKee.

A sixth-round pick in 2023, McKee has only appeared twice (one start) for the Eagles. He completed 30-of-45 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns in his brief opportunities, notching zero turnovers. Otherwise, the McKee Mythology has mostly arisen from strong showings in the preseason. The Eagles' opening victory over Cincinnati was no fluke, as McKee traded blows with Joe Burrow in a thrilling Philadelphia win.

The Bengals' defense is what it is, but McKee was undeniably impressive, completing 20-of-25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He added another score via Tush Push for good measure.

McKee looks the part whenever he's on the field. Can he actually keep up the facade in meaningful games over an extended period of time? Who knows. The Eagles' O-line is exceptional and he has every weapon at his disposal there, even with the second-stringers. But maybe, just maybe, teams should be throwing a late-round pick at the reigning champs to see if Howie Roseman bites.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

You want my honest assessment on Shedeur Sanders? Is he self-confident? Absolutely. Is the media firestorm around him a bit ridiculous for an unproven rookie, especially a fifth-round pick? Of course, it is. He is Deion Sanders' son. It was inevitable? But was he also, at worst, the second-best QB prospect in the draft and clearly worth a higher draft pick? Also yes.

Sanders put on a show in his preseason debut, lucking into a start after injuries to Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland has been steadfast in labeling Sanders as QB4 in a sprawling position battle, but he lit up the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. We can mention that important caveat — it's the Panthers defense — but a rookie completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in less than two quarters of action is nothing to sneeze at.

The 23-year-old looked in complete control of the offense, delivering longer passes with zip and moving the chains with his trademark efficiency. Is Sanders going to start in Week 1 of the regular season? Almost definitely not, but he continues to stir up a storm with strong practices and he made a statement in his first reps against live NFL competition.

A team looking for a young quarterback should dial up Cleveland for a chat. A lot of teams would probably look very smart had they leapt at the chance to add Sanders in the third or fourth round, but alas, trading bottom-barrel future picks for him is the next best thing.