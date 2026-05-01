5 NFL teams desperate enough to take Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft

The Jets, Giants, Saints, Steelers, and Browns are landing spots. These teams need quarterback depth or are willing to take a high-upside gamble.

Brendan Sorsby is in the news this week for all the wrong reasons. Instead of talking about him as one of the many quarterbacks in this loaded 2027 draft class, we’re talking about the possibility of him entering the NFL’s supplemental draft to continue his football career. Sorsby admitted to having a gambling problem, which has his college eligibility in jeopardy. He reportedly gambled on MLB games and also gambled on Indiana games while he was enrolled at the school. Because of this unique situation, Sorsby could have a lifeline this year.

The supplemental draft is a draft created by the NFL after the traditional draft as an option for players that essentially lose eligibility or missed the deadline to officially declare for the draft. If a player is selected in the supplemental draft, the team would ultimately surrender that pick via the following year’s regular draft.

With Sorsby having an early shot at the NFL, here’s five teams that would be desperate enough to take a flier on him in the supplemental draft.

New York Jets

You just knew the New York Jets would be on this list right? They’re the poster child for dysfunction, which is the furthest thing from a compliment. Yes they drafted Cade Klubnik and yes they’re focused on 2027 as their sure-fire way to find their franchise quarterback. But don’t put it past the Jets to take a flier on Sorsby just because. I don’t think he’d play much and truthfully probably doesn’t make it past the practice squad. Doesn’t mean the Jets would shy away from taking a chance.

New York Giants

Is this like a New York theme of taking unnecessary risks? Well in the Giants’ situation, it’s less about unnecessary risk and maybe a look at if Sorsby can be a decent backup. Sorsby has a similar play style to Jaxson Dart so bringing a quarterback that could fill in in the interim isn’t a bad idea. Either they find a gem in Sorsby or he’s a mediocre backup that doesn’t really get a shot at NFL stardom. That’s the downside to the supplemental draft is you’re no one’s first choice.

The fact that Jameis Winston is Dart's backup isn't a bad thing either. Winston is someone that could be a great mentor for Sorsby especially when you look at Sorsby's path to the NFL. Winston had his troubles at Florida State as well. It's not something that would be a game-changer, but if the Giants want a younger quarterback with a lot of upside, it's not a terrible idea.

Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech Red Raiders | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints

The only reason the New Orleans Saints would even remotely think about going after Sorsby is if they wanted him as a backup with an outside chance to play. The Saints didn’t draft a quarterback this year, signaling they’re all in on Tyler Shough for one more year. Sorsby is insurance in case things go awry. Wherever he lands it’s going to be fighting for a practice squad spot at this point. The Saints still have Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson, it’s going to be a long shot for Sorsby to make the roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very bland in their approach to fixing their quarterback problem, which is why this nonsensical move for them makes perfect sense. Nothing they’ve done since they parted ways with Kenny Pickett has made remotely any sense. Russell Wilson was always a big gamble, Aaron Rodgers was coming off a major injury. Might as well add Sorsby to the list as well.

The Steelers quarterback room is chaotic, which is exactly why Sorsby makes sense. He’s fighting for a job just like everyone else on that roster – Rodgers isn’t technically on the roster anymore (yet). It probably doesn’t work out, but it can’t be that bad of a move either at this point, right?

Cleveland Browns

Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech Red Raiders | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This doesn't fit the Cleveland Browns' motive after things have turned around the last few years, but with the threat of regression in the form of Deshaun Watson being the starter for 2026, anything is possible. Could the Browns get an early steal on a player that was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class? It isn't a bad idea, especially if trading Sanders in favor of Watson is in play.

The Browns did draft Taylen Green in the sixth round of the NFL Draft and it's not out of character for them to take two quarterbacks in a draft — if the supplemental draft counts as a draft pick. I doubt this happens, but the Browns are nothing if not unpredictable sometimes. If they've been eyeing Sorsby all along, it could be an early shot at finally finding their franchise quarterback.

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