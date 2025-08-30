5 QB prospects NFL teams should pivot to after Arch Manning disasterclass

Arch Manning had so much hype coming into the season, Paul Finebaum said Manning is the best player in college football from every aspect since Tim Tebow. Take that for what you will, as Finebaum will say anything to keep the SEC in a bright light, even if it’s one of the worst takes you could possibly have as an analyst.

That hype died down so quickly, the Manning bandwagon is empty and we’re one week into the 2025 college football season. Not only did the hype die down for him as a college football player, but it brings to the spotlight he might not be ready for the NFL.

Manning does have another year of eligibility after this year so I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a wake up call for him to come back next season. But if he doesn’t, the biggest Week 1 overreaction will be that his NFL Draft stock has plummeted. Which is why quarterback needy teams in the NFL should avoid Manning at all costs and turn to these prospects instead.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Garrett Nussmeier probably would have been the second quarterback taken in this last NFL Draft had he not returned to college. Now it opens the door for him to be the No. 1 pick next year. After Manning's miserable outing, he certainly became a much better prospect than Manning. Much like Cam Ward, I don’t think there’s another NFL-ready quarterback like Nussmeier in this class. A big Week 1 showing will not only overshadow Manning, but bring him to the forefront.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik was once regarded as a highly sought after prospect, but the hype around him has died down a bit. With it, though, does Manning’s slide offer a chance at redeeming his profile? I’d say so. My top two quarterbacks entering the season will duel it out on Saturday night. The winner of that game should become the new No. 1 quarterback prospect in my eyes.

Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Drew Allar could have entered last year’s draft, but decided to go back to college. If he improves his draft stock this season, he’ll absolutely be a better option than Manning. While Allar has leaned heavily on the run game to carry the offense, if he shows this year that he can do it himself too, he becomes a much more reliable prospect to resurrect a quarterback-hungry NFL team.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

If Curt Cignetti can get Kurtis Rourke drafted after one season, he could do the same with Fernando Mendoza. Cignetti hasn’t been shy about turning to the transfer portal and Mendoza has been highly regarded as a potential sleeper in the NFL Draft next April. I think he’s a player that has to be in the right system, but has the potential to be a decent starter. At this point, I’d put more faith in him than Manning.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks

There’s been a lot of hype about LaNorris Sellers this year. But I’m scared he could go down the same path as Anthony Richardson. Though if he finishes this season he’ll have more collegiate starts than Richardson did, I don’t know if he’s quite ready to lead an NFL offense. He’s relied heavily on his ability to create in the backfield and that won’t translate well into the NFL. If he becomes a solid quarterback this year that goes through reads first then turns to his running ability, he too could be a sleeper.