5 quarterbacks who should have just played their final snaps for their teams

Week 18 of the regular season is a bittersweet time for NFL fans. On one hand, playoff teams get at least one more week of game action. On the other hand, fans of teams with nothing to play for will not get to watch their teams play for another eight months.

Even with the playoffs not yet started, every team has to look ahead to the offseason in some capacity. In some cases, quarterbacks who appeared in Week 18 should not be with their current teams in 2026.

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons hoped Kirk Cousins would be their quarterback for the better part of a half-decade when they signed him to a four-year, $180 million deal ahead of the 2024 season. They came to regret handing Cousins the guarantee they did shortly after the 2024 season began, and eventually, Cousins was benched. The Falcons made it clear that Michael Penix Jr. was their guy, but a season-ending Torn ACL thrust Cousins back under center in Week 12.

While Cousins has done a much better job protecting the ball this season than he did in 2024, his 62.4 percent completion percentage entering Week 18 is his lowest in a season that's seen him start more than five games, and Cousins didn't exactly light the scoreboard on fire in Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints.

You can do worse than Cousins as a backup, but he's making starter-level money. The Falcons can save much of what Cousins is owed, taking on a $35 million cap hit by cutting him or even spreading that money out by designating him as a post-June 1 release. Regardless of how they deal with the finances, assuming they can't find a trade partner, cutting Cousins and rolling with Penix as their quarterback of the future is the best course of action for a Falcons team trying to get back to the playoffs.

Clayton Tune, Green Bay Packers

With nothing to play for and a playoff game taking place next week, the Green Bay Packers benched Jordan Love in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. With Malik Willis out with an injury, the Packers turned to Clayton Tune, a player who has spent most of the year on the practice squad, as their starter.

It seemed like an opportunity for Tune, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, making his second career start, to open some eyes, but he threw just 11 passes all game. He went 6-for-11 for 34 yards and took four sacks. He didn't get a chance to throw much, but didn't do much with the few chances he got.

There's a chance Willis won't be back, opening the door for Tune to be Love's backup, but the Packers ought to aim higher here. Tune might be back on the Packers' practice squad as the third-stringer, but that's the best-case scenario.

Brady Cook, New York Jets

Justin Fields' struggles and Tyrod Taylor's injury opened the door for Brady Cook, an undrafted rookie who was on the practice squad, to get some serious playing time for the New York Jets. Cook is about to make his fifth appearance and fourth start in Week 18.

There's always a chance Cook has a monster game and gives the Jets something to think about in the regular season finale, but barring that, it feels like we've seen all we need to from Cook in a Jets uniform. He's completed just 58.8 percent of his throws and has tossed seven interceptions compared to one passing touchdown in his four games thus far, performing like one of the worst quarterbacks in the sport. The Jets' situation is horrible, but Cook hasn't played well either.

In all likelihood, the Jets will draft their new quarterback of the future in this year's NFL Draft, and they would be wise to pair him with an experienced backup. There's a chance they roll with a veteran under center, but should probably pair him with a young option with upside. Cook fits neither of these descriptions and should not be back on the active roster in 2026.

Brandon Allen, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward left the Tennessee Titans' Week 18 game early, clearing the way for Brandon Allen, the backup, to play much of the game. Allen wound up going 17-for-30 for 72 yards and an interception. Sure, the Titans are one of the NFL's worst teams and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a buzzsaw, but Allen looked overmatched.

One rough game from a backup quarterback doesn't mean much, but Allen entered the day having completed just 57.6 percent of his throws and having nearly as many interceptions (8) as touchdown passes (11) in 18 appearances (10 starts) across parts of five seasons. Never has Allen looked particularly comfortable at the NFL level.

It feels like the Titans could use an upgrade at the backup quarterback position, and getting someone with a bit more experience to help mentor Ward would go a long way, too.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Tanner McKee is under contract through the 2026 season on a microscopic cap hit and he's looked very solid thus far in his NFL career, so it's fair to wonder why Week 18 should be his last start with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ultimately, this comes down to McKee having too much value to keep as Jalen Hurts' backup.

McKee excelled in his two appearances, one of which was a Week 18 start, last season, completing 66.7 percent of his throws and tossing four touchdowns without an interception. He continued his strong play in the preseason, as he went 20-for-25 for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his lone appearance. Despite minimal experience and being a sixth-round pick, McKee has done nothing short of impress when given a chance.

If he performs well again, perhaps a team will be willing to offer something that's too enticing for Howie Roseman to pass on. The Eagles would be more than fine having McKee be the backup quarterback in 2026, but they should be willing to trade him for something valuable if that opportunity were to come about.