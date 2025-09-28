6 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4 and their replacements

Week 4 in the NFL was kind to some quarterbacks, and brutal to others. As is the case each and every week, signal-callers are under the microscope. Unless your name is Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts, odds are a quarterback can play their way on the bench each and every game. That's the responsibility which comes with the most demanding position in professional sports.

Now, I should note that not all of these quarterbacks will be benched this week. The NFL is not just, and often head coaches are afraid to tap the backup QB in, because once they choose to do so there is no going back. With the likes of a young, struggling quarterback like Cameron Ward or Bryce Young, it is highly unlikely you'll see such a change unless the head coach has a lot of leeway.

Still, we in the content business do not live in this world. That's why the headline of this story include the word 'should', rather than 'will'.

Quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Backup quarterbacks who should hit the curb

Carson Wentz isn't the answer

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin on Sunday morning. Wentz's numbers look better than they are, in part because of the Steelers defense's weekly collapse. Mike Tomlin is not allowed to win a football game by more than one possession, thus the Vikings and Wentz cut the lead to just three points late before fumbling their way into another defeat.

If there's one thing Wentz has proven, it's that when JJ McCarthy is healthy enough, he will be the starter. There were some in Vikings country suggesting Wentz should start over McCarthy even when healthy. That is no longer a strong argument. Wentz is turnover-prone and, honestly, a bit of a risk even as a backup. McCarthy may not be back for a few weeks still, which will force Wentz into action against a dominant Cleveland defensive front.

Replacement: JJ McCarthy

Marcus Mariota should quit on the Commanders

Marcus Mariota is famous for going dark during his days in Atlanta. The Falcons couldn't get in contact with him, thus ending his brief stint in the ATL. While he has gained some traction as a suitable backup QB in this league, this time for the Commanders, Jayden Daniels cannot come back soon enough.

The narrative of a Mariota revenge game against the Falcons did not go according to plan. He failed to move the football consistently and was turnover-prone. When Daniels is healthy – which will hopefully be next week, if Dan Quinn has any say in the matter – he will obviously get his job back. That was never really in question.

Replacement: Jayden Daniels

Jake Browning is in for a rude awakening vs the Broncos

Jake Browning hasn't played yet, but there are already rumblings the Bengals could be tempted to make a trade for another backup quarterback. Browning has been miserable filling in for Burrow this season, despite showing some flashes the last time he was called upon in 2023. So far this season, Browning has three touchdowns and five interceptions. He's been far too prone to turnovers, and as a backup, the gameplan for him ought to be relatively simple.

If Browning cannot protect the football and keep the Bengals afloat while Burrow is out – which will be for quite some time – expect Cincinnati to explore the trade market. Russell Wilson makes a lot of sense for this team.

Replacement: Russell Wilson

Young quarterbacks in for a rude awakening

Bryce Young hasn't been what the Panthers need

The Panthers are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Despite a strong second half once he was placed back at the helm in 2024, Bryce Young could find himself on the bench once again in 2025. Young entered the season as a Comeback Player of the Year candidate. The Panthers were expected to take a step forward, especially after hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Instead, Young in particular has been brutal. Against the New England Patriots – a team that has quarterback questions of its own and should finish near the bottom of the NFL this season – Carolina was blown out and Young eventually benched for Andy Dalton. Expect that trend to continue if Young's struggles don't go away.

Replacement: Andy Dalton

Spencer Rattler is running out of time with the Saints

The New Orleans Saints played an admirable game against the Buffalo Bills, a team expected to contend for a Super Bowl appearance in the AFC. The Saints defense held Josh Allen, last year's MVP, in check, but did give up over 100 yards rushing to James Cook. While the defense was a strong suit for New Orleans, the offense – specifically in the passing game – struggled mightily.

Spencer Rattler's been a good story for the Saints, but Kellen Moore knows he isn't the long-term answer. The Saints are banking on next year already, but if Moore is to gain anything on this season, he needs to find out if any of the young QBs on this roster are worth building around.

Replacement: Tyler Shough

A cagey veteran QB on his last legs

Joe Flacco is a good story, but the Browns can do better

Joe Flacco was once elite, don't let the haters tell you otherwise. Yes, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still starting in the NFL, which is impressive in its own right given he is over 40 years old. Flacco still shows flashes of the Lombardi-winning player of old, but those are few and far between. If the Browns are being honest with themselves, this season is a wash. They want to wait the right amount of weeks before throwing their rookie quarterbacks into the fire, and four is close enough.

The Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL through four weeks. That's much of the reason they upset the Green Bay Packers. However, that defense's efforts are wasted with an offense that can't move the ball consistently. There's no guarantee Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will be any better, but Kevin Stefanski won't know until he tries.

Replacement: Dillon Gabriel