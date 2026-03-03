A Kenneth Walker pursuit would be the worst-case scenario for the Giants' offseason

The New York Football Giants are looking to (finally) turn the corner in 2026. General manager Joe Schoen must now work in tandem with newly-hired head coach John Harbaugh to re-tool a roster that contains talent but perhaps not the right combination to reach a championship potential.

According to multiple reports, Harbaugh and Schoen are surprisingly prioritizing the running back position despite already having two solid rushers in Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo.

In fact, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker is apparently at the top of their free agent wish list. The 25-year-old is expected to command $9 million on the open market and should have a long list of suitors lined up to acquire his services if he doesn't return to Seattle.

The Walker interest is a head-scratching development that should have Giants fans nervous the new coaching regime is pushing the vulnerable Schoen in the wrong direction.

Giants current running back duo is wildly underrated

I'm not saying New York shouldn't look at adding a running back to the roster. RB3 Devin Singletary is expected to be released this month and provide the Giants with over $5 million in salary cap savings. That opens up a spot for either 2023 fifth-round pick Eric Gray to step into or allow the front office to find a reliable depth option for the Skattebo-Tracy tandem.

Sure, neither Tracy nor Skattebo has proven himself as the workhorse of the rushing attack (yet) but the circumstances don't dictate another star is needed.

Tracy put up 740 yards and found the end zone twice last year in 15 appearances. He suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss two games and was moved to the RB2 position when Skattebo became a household name with his smashmouth talents.

Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy are gonna be so much fun to watch in 2026... pic.twitter.com/tJxn69nDLW — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) January 4, 2026

Unfortunately, the fourth-round gem out of Arizona State lasted just eight games before a freak ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He piled up 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards and 7 total touchdowns in that span, clearly demonstrating he has the capability to be the workhorse.

New York hasn't had a one-two punch duo in the backfield since the days of Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. Coincidentally, those are the last two starting rushers to win a Super Bowl for the Giants. Skattebo and Tracy still have much to prove but Harbaugh and Schoen should give them the chance to do so in 2026.

Giants don't need to spend big or draft high on RB

The Giants currently have $5.7 million in cap space but that number is expected to increase over the next few weeks. Once cap casualties like Singletary and potential trade candidates like Kayvon Thibodeaux or Dexter Lawrence II are moved, Schoen can begin to really explore the market and prep for the draft in April.

However, running back should be much lower on his list of priorities. Second-year QB Jaxson Dart was sacked 35 times in 2025, so beefing up his offensive line needs to be the first order of business.

Finding a star linebacker to assist Brian Burns and Adbul Carter on run stuffing should come next, followed by adding a true WR2 to pair with Malik Nabers (if Wan'Dale Robinson departs in free agency).

And don't even think about spending the No. 5 overall pick on Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. The Heisman Trophy finalist is certainly worth a first-round pick but his presence will just create unnecessary confusion and drama over who the actual top guy in New York's backfield is.

Skattebo is proof a mid to late-round selection can rise to the occasion. But if Harbaugh and Schoen don't believe lightning will strike two years in a row, then you've got to move one of Tracy or Skattebo to make room for a guy like Love.

Tracy would be the most moveable considering Skattebo's recovery leaves his 2026 production with a more glaring question mark. After two years, Tracy has significant upside for a team that could be losing a top rusher this offseason (Seattle? Kansas City? The Jets?).

But enough of entertaining the unnecessary scenarios. The Giants are positioned well to be a contender in 2026 but the decisions made over the next two months will be critical in actually capitalizing on that potential.

Schoen and Harbaugh should prioritize other needs and look to potential day three picks like Indiana's Roman Hemby or Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss as their next RB3/4.