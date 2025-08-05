Pittsburgh Steelers fans had high hopes for 2025 after the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, but training camp has raised many tough questions. With Rodgers now 41 and only a year removed from a torn Achilles, the early signs have been anything but encouraging. The offense looks out of sync and any flashes of vintage Rodgers have been rare. Expectations were sky-high, but what did Pittsburgh really expect from a quarterback at this stage of his career?

"While Rodgers’ quick release has married well with DK Metcalf’s ability to win on slants, the QB hasn’t been able to unlock his big-play threat downfield," Mike DeFabo said. "During Sunday’s practice, Rodgers did find Metcalf on a deep cross thanks to some blown coverage. But that touchdown is the outlier in an offense that’s relied overwhelmingly on short, quick passes or checkdowns.

“During a seven-on-seven period, Rodgers overthrew Metcalf on a pair of vertical routes. This comes days after Rodgers and Metcalf failed to connect on a go route during the two-minute drill to end Friday Night Lights. The only other memorable deep ball between the two in team periods also fell incomplete about a week ago, when Rodgers’ pass fluttered out of bounds as Joey Porter Jr. stayed in Metcalf’s hip pocket."

Sputtering Steelers offense raises questions about Aaron Rodgers

This Steelers offense has struggled to find any rhythm in practice. Training camp reports show a unit stuck in neutral, with short passes and check-downs dominating the script. The defense has had the upper hand, making the offense look flat with a clear lack of chemistry is clear. Key wide receivers like DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson have yet to build any noticeable connection with Rodgers on deep routes. Even the third-string group has looked livelier than the starters at times, highlighting just how much work remains.

Training camp stats through the #Steelers nine practices (team period only). Here's the QB numbers. Full info for the WRs, RBs, and defensive INTs in the link. https://t.co/6pPkOnvYHs pic.twitter.com/IcSY9fkSkY — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 5, 2025

Rodgers’ mobility is not what it used to be. After returning from the Achilles injury last season, he’s getting the ball out quickly, relying on quick throws and checkdowns to avoid pressure. This approach limits explosive plays, keeping the offense stuck in short-yardage situations. The lack of big plays means defenses will be more apt to crowd the line of scrimmage, making it even harder for Rodgers to find a groove.

Attempts to spark the offense downfield have mostly failed. Rodgers has missed on several deep passes. Any deep completion has felt like an exception, not the rule. With timing and trust still a pressing issue, the downfield threat that once defined Rodgers’ game just hasn’t been seen in camp to this point.

Drama isn't what the Steelers bargained for with Aaron Rodgers

It’s a big ask to expect a 41-year-old quarterback, fresh off a major injury, to turn the Steelers offense around overnight. Reports from camp and the offseason show Rodgers working hard to communicate and push his wideouts, but old habits and physical limits are real obstacles.

.@jhathhorn says Aaron Rodgers "glared" at Roman Wilson after the WR ran a route incorrectly in practice on Sunday.



I like this from Rodgers. Tough love is a good thing. Steelers need more discipline. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 4, 2025

Even as a former four-time league MVP, it’s a lot to ask of Rodgers in terms of carrying an offense at this stage of his career. While Rodgers didn’t have a terrible year with the Jets last season coming back from injury, he wasn’t nearly as affective as the A-Rod we remember from years back. There is still time for Pittsburgh to get this offense on track but it just feels like it is too little too late on the Aaron Rodgers savior front.