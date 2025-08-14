Amon-Ra St. Brown's highlight-reel grabs forced Dolphins into a painful realization

I bet the Miami Dolphins regret trading Jalen Ramsey for a safety right about now. If not, they’ll have the joint practice film against the Detroit Lions, which featured Amon-Ra St. Brown absolutely torching their secondary, as a reminder. The Dolphins need defensive back help immediately.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a day vs. the Dolphinspic.twitter.com/MXL1OIaRPo — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 13, 2025

At this point, the Dolphins neglecting to address the teams biggest defense need is borderline front office malpractice. They need help and as good as Minkah Fitzpatrick is as a safety, he isn’t going to be able to clean up the secondary’s mess for 17 games this season. We knew the Dolphins secondary situation was bad; not it’s dire.

Mike McDaniel has avoided the hot seat in Miami, but this season will determine if he’s the right coach to lead this team on a playoff run or if a change is imminent. He can only do so much as a coach, but the current defense could very well cost him his job.

Miami should be desperate to improve their secondary and there’s two players that could immediately help them

Chris Grier should be getting on the phone with Stephon Gilmore and Asante Samuel Jr. and do everything he can to make sure they land in Miami before this weekend’s preseason game. The Dolphins should be extremely desperate to get some help in the secondary and right now, Gilmore and Samuel are their best options.

Samuel might be on the pricer side, but the Dolphins should find a way to make it happen. As for Gilmore, he’s an aging vet that’s a former All-pro. And truthfully, the Dolphins don’t have the luxury of being picky. Unless they feel like overpaying for a corner via trade, they should turn to free agency.

The biggest thing holding Samuel back is he had neck surgery back in April. That should keep the Dolphins from making him a priority though. If St. Brown was able to torch them like that in practice, I can only imagine what’s going to happen to them this season.

As for Gilmore, he should be a given. I know they wanted to part ways with Ramsey, partly because of his age, but primarily because of his price tag. Gilmore won’t cost nearly as much as Ramsey did. And again, they’re in no position to decline help in the secondary. This week it was St. Brown, next week it could be Brian Thomas Jr. or Travis Hunter. The Dolphins should avoid another embarrassment and get immediate help.