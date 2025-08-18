Bears fans will rest easy after Ben Johnson's offensive masterclass

The Chicago Bears gave their fan base a real reason to smile after Saturday’s 38-0 preseason victory against the Buffalo Bills. Fans watched Ben Johnson’s offense jump into action, lighting up the scoreboard and piling up yardage from wire to wire. Although it was only a preseason game, this outing showed a new identity for this Bears franchise. They looked sharp, confident and full of potential, calming the nerves of fanatics across Chicagoland.

The #Bears offense tonight vs. the Bills:



— 38 points

— 528 total yards

— 31 first downs

— 9-for-16 on third down pic.twitter.com/Hcf8YsRB4a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2025

Bears offensive firepower on full display

Coach Johnson wasted no time showing off what his offense could do. Quarterback Caleb Williams led a precise, seven-play, 92-yard touchdown drive right out of the gate. He spread the ball around, connecting on quick, short throws and picking up yards after the catch. Olamide Zaccheaus hauled in a 36-yard touchdown, while tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet contributed in keeping the drive alive. Williams ended his night with 6 completions on 10 attempts for 107 yards, a touchdown, and a 130.1 passer rating. This unit looked comfortable and well-prepared under Johnson’s scheme, moving with rhythm and confidence.

"He's [Caleb Williams] really been locked in,"Johnson said . "Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple of steps forward and one step back. And that's really been the story of this training camp. He and I have been really open and honest about it as we've gone through. And he's had some really good practices, and he's had a couple where, it's not good enough.

"I thought really the three days of practice we had this week and this game were the most he's stacked up good days in a row right now. The challenge is going to be keep pushing that direction."

Leading the way with execution

It wasn’t just the starters who came to play. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent stepped up big time, throwing for 196 yards and a touchdown while leading multiple scoring drives. The Bears’ ground game punched in three rushing touchdowns, including two from running back Ian Wheeler. Rookies wideout Luther Burden III contributed with three receptions for 49 yards, proving that Chicago’s depth and star power could be a force to be reckoned with.

Plenty of folks will mention that Buffalo rested most of its key starters. But the real story is how Chicago executed. Their offense moved without a hitch up and down the field, showing discipline and displaying an impressive mix of play calls. This clean performance and integration of new talent highlights why fans in Chitown can believe in Ben Johnson and his foundation for sustained success.