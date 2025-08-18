Beating 5 Overreaction Monday headlines to the punch: Gabriel's drama, Rodgers mistake

The 2025 NFL regular season is practically upon us, with teams league-wide in the heart of their respective offseason workout programs. We've seen starters face opponents in pads via joint practices or vanilla preseason drives. There are also plenty of takeaways from practice and locker room vibes at our fingertips in today's era; it can feel like information overload.

What's real, and what reporting is being done from a homer perspective? What discussion points are being overlooked and deserve more attention? Or perhaps something that's being talked about and built up too much?

Without further ado, happy Overreaction Monday!

5 early Overreaction Monday takes entering the 2025 NFL season

Alarming Matthew Stafford injury all but shatters Rams' Super Bowl hopes

Many consider the Los Angeles Rams a legitimate threat to claim NFC supremacy this year. Much of that is predicated on star quarterback Matthew Stafford being under center, which is getting murkier by the day. His Week 1 status is highly questionable as he continues to nurse a chronic back ailment, to say the least.

Stafford, 37, returned to practice after a brief setback scare. But between his age, wear and tear and this being a recurring problem, this hardly seems like the last we've heard of this. One wrong hit can put him back on the shelf at any moment. A bad back doesn't suddenly heal overnight, especially with Father Time factoring into the equation.

For crying out loud, the Rams stuffed Stafford into an Ammortal chamber, a wellness device that looks like it came from the year 3000. Sean McVay is one hard sack away from having no choice but to pivot to Jimmy Garoppolo. The fragility under center makes L.A. impossible to trust.

Kyle Pitts hype ... again?

Really? Do people enjoy pain and heartbreak? Because that's all Pitts leaves in the wake of the never-ending hope that he'll one day replicate his historic 2021 efforts. His "generational prospect" billing of yore has long expired, though the worst part is that the Atlanta Falcons continue feeding into the delusion.

Atlanta has expressed faith in Pitts all summer, with Falcons second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. conducting the hype train. The latter has propped up his pass-catcher on several occasions as the two have apparently developed a strong bond on and off the field. But can we truly expect the bromance to suddenly erase the disappointment and frustration the former's shortcomings have caused?

Picture this: it's 2031, Pitts is still getting opportunities to prove himself as a potential 34-year-old breakout candidate. Becoming the second rookie tight end to reach 1,000 yards and the first since 1961 a decade ago remains the only data point worth mentioning. Yet, the anticipation entering his 11th season couldn't be higher!

The Commanders aren't trading Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders have taken a notable step in their attempt to mend fences amid a well-chronicled contractual dispute. The All-Pro wide receiver was recently removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, albeit with a catch. All indications are that this transaction has nothing to do with the ongoing stalemate, which led to a trade request on July 31.

McLaurin rejoining the Commanders is encouraging news, but there's ostensibly still a gap in negotiations and an outstanding ask out. However, it's hard to envision this situation ending in a scenario that doesn't involve him donning the burgundy and gold. He's been a leader through the franchise's lowest points and is a beloved figure within the organization and fan base. Moreover, Washington is among the shortlist of contenders to win the NFC, and Scary Terry's presence is a pivotal piece of the puzzle.

Washington supporters should exhale and enjoy the warm weather in D.C. Stressing over every little update or trying to lip-read his conversation with general manager Adam Peters will prove futile. Yes, it would've been nice to resolve the matter already. Regardless, expect the two sides to find common ground sooner or later.

Dillon Gabriel's comments will be blown wildly out of proportion

Cleveland Browns third-round rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel's exhibition debut made headlines, just for the wrong reasons. Coming off a hamstring issue after missing valuable training camp reps to get his first taste of pro action, it was a reasonably rocky outing. Nonetheless, he went viral for an in-game interview that inadvertently sounded like a jab at his teammate and fellow draft classmate, Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel's comments are permeating across social media, with many scrutinizing him for throwing shade at Sanders. It's reached a point where CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, who asked the 24-year-old the question that prompted his misconstrued response, publicly refuted the false narrative.

Kinkhabwala was wondering how Gabriel, Sanders and Cleveland's throwers are "tuning out [the] distractions" and external noise surrounding their crowded position room. Subsequently, the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist referred to those speaking on them from the outside looking in as "entertainers" and his peers as "competitors." So, please, let's put this topic to bed once and for all.

The Steelers-Aaron Rodgers honeymoon phase will fade quickly

41-year-old Aaron Rodgers found his fountain of youth in the Pittsburgh Steelers, or at least that's what the intel suggests. There's a "twinkle" in his eyes nowadays, according to Mike Jones of The Athletic ($). He's in the lovey-dovey phase of this newfound relationship, and the feeling appears mutual. Alas, all good things must eventually end, and we've seen how these stories end on the back nine of the four-time MVP's career.

Rodgers has the Sadim (Midas backwards) touch. He destroyed the New York Jets from the inside before even officially joining them by bringing in his ex-Green Bay Packers lackeys. They hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and signed veteran wideout Allen Lazard to an above-market-value deal in anticipation of landing him. The result? A nightmarish two seasons and front office/coaching staff overhaul.

Did the Steelers learn from the Jets' mistakes? To some degree. Pittsburgh and longtime head coach Mike Tomlin have all but forced him to embrace the culture they've established. Be that as it may, the Black and Gold preemptively rerouted a young and talented, albeit much-maligned, receiver in George Pickens. There were (rightful) internal concerns that their personalities wouldn't clash, which New York would call the tip of the iceberg.