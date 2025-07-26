Bengals just won the worst kind of leverage in Trey Hendrickson holdout

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to resolve one contract holdout on Friday, but they still have the biggest one left to tackle. And as far as Trey Hendrickson is concerned, signing first-round pick Shemar Stewart just might end up being a double-edged sword. Before we dive into how his signing marks the Bengals taking a step in the right direction, we have to highlight the fact that the Bengals finally accepted what they were always going to have to do.

For Cincinnati to let things get this far with Stewart over less than $20 million is alarming. All Stewart wanted was standard language more heavily protecting his guarantees, and the Bengals eventually gave him $500,000 more of his signing bonus up front to cave. So what’s the hold up with Hendrickson?

Hendrickson is far more proven than Stewart, and if Stewart’s deal is any indication, it’s clear the amount of money requested might not be outlandish. But now, the leverage they have in a new deal with Hendrickson makes this whole thing look silly.

Cincinnati Bengals new leverage after Shemar Stewart signing makes Trey Hendrickson holdout look silly

Hendrickson has already come out and said he would have taken less money for more guaranteed money. Which begs the question, why are the Bengals refusing to get the deal done? On top of that, now that they have Stewart signed, how much does that affect their interest to work with Hendrickson’s agent on a reasonable deal?

If they think Hendrickson is going to play the same game Stewart did to get what he feels he’s worth, they’re wrong. Hendrickson has been one of the most destructive edge rushers in the NFL since arriving in Cincinnati ahead of the 2021 season. They shouldn’t be hesitating to sign him, especially with the current state of this defense.

In a way, the Bengals now have constraints to work with as they look to finalize a new deal with Hendrickson, but they lost the ability to control how the negotiation goes. Hendrickson has no reason to play the Bengals’ game. If he’s taken his holdout this far, he won’t care if it bleeds into the season.

The Bengals had the chance to get this resolved before Stewart’s. And while Stewart’s deal getting done is proof that the Bengals are willing to come to an agreement in the best interest of the player, it also means getting a deal done with Hendrickson will still be a challenge. After all, if they eventually got what they wanted with their rookie, why not try the same playbook again?