The best free agents still available after the NFL trade deadline and where they'll sign

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with the likes of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, previously of the New York Jets, dealt to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys respectively. The 2025 trade deadline featured several shocking deals thanks in large part to these Jets, which used this fateful day as an excuse to jumpstart their rebuild.

As of 4 p.m. ET, teams cannot trade with one another through February's Super Bowl. This was every contender's best chance to improve on the fly in hopes of making a playoff run. However, just because the heart-stopping deals are over and done with, doesn't mean these same teams cannot improve. There are still plenty of veteran free agents still in search of a home at every position.

Don't be surprised if they find a home soon, as this market is sure to heat up in the coming days given the possibility of trades is finally off the table. For the sake of this exercise, I'll highlight a few players at each position who could be signed for depth purposes, and a contender which ought to make that call.

Best free agents available at every position after the NFL trade deadline

Quarterback: Hendon Hooker, Jeff Driskel and Jake Fromm

The quarterback market is bone dry after the NFL trade deadline, which isn't all that surprising this late in the season. Teams in need of a signal-caller surely could've called the Atlanta Falcons about Kirk Cousins had they been interested, or even acquired Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns prior to the Bengals rash and appropriate decision.

Neither Driskel nor Fromm should be starting for a contender, so this goes against the very premise of the article. But, either player could be a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option on the practice squad.

Potential fit: San Francisco 49ers

Running back: Jamaal Williams

Williams last played for the New Orleans Saints in 2024. At 30 years old, he's over the hill at this point in his career. However, he's only a few years removed from being a fan favorite in Detroit, and has the build to be a goal-line running back for a team in need of some red zone prowess. Williams should not be getting more than 10+ carries for any contender, but you can never have too many weapons in the backfield.

As far as fits go, it's tough to find a better one than the Kansas City Chiefs, which entered the trade deadline in need of a bellcow back. Even should they get one, Williams would be depth at a position of need for the Chiefs and is playoff-proven.

Potential fit: Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receiver: Tyler Boyd

Boyd is not the receiver he once was with the Cincinnati Bengals. There's a reason he's still unemployed, despite the need at an important skill position in the modern NFL. Boyd, who starred at Pitt and broke into the league with Cincinnati as a No. 3 wide receiver next to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, is a former 1,000-yard talent who could help any team down the stretch.

Given his Pittsburgh connection, he makes all the sense in the world on the Steelers. While Mike Tomlin's team just signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and added him to the practice squad, they're still lacking a true No. 2 wideout. Boyd might not be that at this point in his career, but he can't hurt.

Potential fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight end: CJ Uzomah

The tight end market is fairly useless at this juncture, as most teams would have a better chance finding a pass-catcher on their own roster rather than in free agency. Uzomah, however, might be the exception. While he hasn't performed up to his Bengals standards of late, Uzomah is a big body who isn't afraid to throw his weight around. At the very least, he could be worth stashing on the bench.

An obvious fit for Uzomah or any other free-agent tight end is the Green Bay Packers. Tucker Craft will miss the remainder of the season, and as a result one of the best teams in the NFC is relying on Luke Musgrave and little else to help Jordan Love in the passing game.

Potential fit: Green Bay Packers

Offensive line: Brandon Scherff, Cody Whitehair

Both Scherff and Whitehair might take some convincing to sign at this point in the season, as both could be better-served sitting out the season entirely and trying their luck again once the 2026 offseason rolls around. However, there are plenty of teams in need of veteran pass-blockers, and both players would help in that regard. Scherff retired from the NFL this past offseason, but that hasn't stopped contenders from trying in the past. If he were open to a part-time return, he'd be a great fit on a contender like the Philadelphia Eagles.

As talented as the Eagles are, they also rank near the top of the NFL in sacks allowed. That's not going to help their quest for a repeat come playoff time.

Potential fit: Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE: Shaq Barrett

Shaq Barrett is a two-time Pro Bowler in the twilight of his career. Frankly, it's a little surprising he doesn't have a home at this point in the season. Barrett is not the player he once was, but on a limited snap count and with the right coaching he could make an impact when the weather turns colder and the game matter just a little bit more.

Barrett had a tryout with the Colts just a few weeks ago, and given their actions on deadline day, what's to stop Indy from going all-in and signing Barrett after Tuesday?

Potential fit: Indianapolis Colts

DT: Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins was cut just a year into his four-year, $110 million deal for character issues. Assuming Wilkins has learned his lesson, he could be an intriguing fit on a contender in need of some interior push. Wilkins is a recent Pro Bowl alternate, and if he left his demons behind him in Vegas, would be a great fit on a team like the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are getting healthier on defense, but their interior defensive line has been a point of frustration with fans in part because they can't stay on the field. If Buffalo is going to actually challenge the Chiefs atop the AFC, they'll need depth options like Wilkins who would be stars elsewhere.

Potential fit: Buffalo Bills

LB: Za'Darius Smith

Yes, I'm aware, Za'Darius Smith retired from football just a few weeks ago. No, I don't think that would stop him from making a comeback for the right situation. Enter the Detroit Lions, a familiar home for Smith and one where he could really make a difference. Smith has 70.5 career sacks, and has a nack for getting after the quarterback. In limited playing time across from Aidan Hutchinson, who recently signed his own monster extension, Smith would be productive injury insurance for a Lions team that is all too familiar how timely ailments can impact a playoff push.

Potential fit: Detroit Lions

CB: James Bradberry and Stephon Gilmore

I don't mean to pick on the Steelers in this article – of whom I'm a fan – but they've had arguably the worst secondary in football this season despite featuring some big names like Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay. Neither Bradberry nor Gilmore would fix that issue entirely, but it would give Pittsburgh more bodies at the cornerback position. With Ramsey moving over to safety on a far more frequent basis, adding players with experience under their belt (or in Gilmore's case a future Hall of Famer) makes way too much sense, despite the eye rolls it would likely lead to from the Steelers fanbase.

Potential fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

S: Justin Simmons

Ex-Broncos safety Justin Simmons claims he has no bad blood with head coach Sean Payton, who let the two-time Pro Bowler go prior to the 2024 season. Simmons was a big-time acquisition by the Atlanta Falcons, but he didn't quite pan out there and is on the downswing of his NFL career. Simmons was known as one of the best run-stuffing safeties of his time, and if he can replicate that success even on a part-time basis, he is worth signing.

Enter the Dallas Cowboys, who despite sitting well behind in the NFC East and NFC Wild Card races, opted to buy at the deadline. The Cowboys added Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, the former of which cost them a first-round pick and future second-round selection. If the Cowboys prefer to keep adding, Simmons would be a natural fit on a defense that ranks near the top of the league in rushing yards allowed.

Potential fit: Dallas Cowboys

Special Teams: Miles Killebrew

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Miles Killebrew after he made it perfectly clear he did not want to be there. Killebrew sacrificed plenty of incentives to leave the Browns (upwards of $200,000, per reports) in hopes of signing with a contender. Killebrew is a two-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro during his time in Pittsburgh. There are plenty of teams that could use his services, though he may not be the biggest name available on the free-agent market.

Enter the Chicago Bears, which lead the NFL in most kick return yards allowed. The Bears are a surprising 5-3 in the NFC North, and Killebrew is the exact type of player they need to turn that statistic into a positive.

Potential fit: Chicago Bears