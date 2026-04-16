Biggest mistakes NFL teams would make if they follow Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft

Mel Kiper Jr. is ESPN’s NFL Insider and NFL Draft savant, yet he always has some outlandish predictions that keep him at the center of most mock draft talk. Last year, he clinged to the Shedeur Sanders train and has yet to get off. Who will be his crown jewel draft prospect this year? Time will tell. While we wait, we can dissect some of his predicted picks.

Believe it or not, I like a lot of his second round picks. It’s the first round picks that I don’t necessarily agree with. That’s why some of these NFL teams have to be careful following Kiper. He’s made some choices with his latest mock draft and I’ll comb through the ones that have me puzzled. Standby, it’s always a rollercoaster with Kiper.

Round 1, pick 4: Tennessee Titans

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

I see why Kiper is thinking the Tennessee Titans should get Jeremiyah Love; he’s an elite playmaker that will certainly be an asset to Cam Ward. The nature of it though is that there’s better options for the Titans with the fourth overall pick that I don’t like taking a running back that high. They have a lot of holes on this team so resorting to running back at No. 4 is a force. I am not against drafting Love, per se, so if they wanted to, they’d be wiser to trade back closer to the No. 10 pick.

Round 1, pick 5: New York Giants

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

I cannot get behind this pick at all. Originally, I was really high on Caleb Downs, but the more I look into this draft, it’s way too risky taking a safety inside the top 5. The Giants could trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs if they really wanted to take Downs. The Bengals are probably their only threat to take Downs. Sonny Styles is too good of a prospect to pass up, David Bailey and even Carnell Tate. Again, it’s not that I’m nitpicking Kiper, it just feels like the first few picks have too many unnecessary reaches.

Round 1, pick 22: Los Angeles Chargers

DT Peter Woods, Clemson

I don’t like this pick at all for the LA Chargers because they need to desperately repair the interior of their offensive line. I’ve already touched on the perfect NFL Draft trade for the Chargers and the Detroit Lions, which would give the Chargers Vega Ioane, who they’ve been really interested in landing. This draft is full of defensive line talent, which is why I don’t see the Chargers using a first round pick on a player that is probably more of a second round talent than first; not if they can get their preferred choice. They’ll either get aggressive after Ioane or find an alternative.

Round 1, pick 32: Seattle Seahawks

RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Yes, the Seattle Seahawks need a running back after losing Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet recovering from injury. Yes, the Seahawks have just four total picks in this NFL Draft to add to this roster. That’s why, even better than drafting at No. 32, it would make a lot more sense to trade back and add a couple more picks to fill out this roster. Price isn’t that much of a major prospect like Kaytron Allen would be, in my opinion. If Seattle’s going to take a running back not named Jeremiyah Love in the first round, they might as well trade back.

Round 2, pick 49: Minnesota Vikings

RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kiper makes a solid argument for the Minnesota Vikings to think about getting a running back, but truthfully, they need to improve the defense more than they need to add running back depth. They need to replenish Jonathan Allen and add to their cornerback room. In his first round mock, Kiper has the Vikings taking Dillon Thieneman, safety from Oregon. I like that pick a lot. This one, not so much. Vikings, like the Seahawks, can simply wait to take a running back. Washington could turn into a solid running back, but it just doesn’t make sense to take that gamble with there are solid cornerback options and defensive tackles available to take at no. 49.

Round 2, pick 58: San Francisco 49ers

EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

I like the San Francisco 49ers going defense with their second pick, I don’t like the Gabe Jacas pick. Maybe it’s a bit too high, but I like Dani Dennis-Sutton as a late second-round, third round option as an EDGE rusher. He was the No. 1 graded defensive end at the NFL Scouting Combine. He had 8.5 sacks this past season at Penn State. He would be the perfect option for the 49ers. Like Kiper said in his description, the 49ers have been injured on defense and need to look at depth. Dennis-Sutton is not only a good depth option, but developmental piece that could be ready to start sooner than not.

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