Cowboys-Cardinals and 4 perfect 2026 NFL Draft trade matches to help both teams

We’ve officially reached NFL Draft season. The last few months have been filled with rumors, speculation and scouting combine talk. Now is when everything settles in. Who is looking to make big moves, who needs a big draft to turn into contenders and what exactly is it going to take to maximize their picks. That also includes draft day trades. These eight teams should be in the market for draft day trades for a few reasons.

The biggest reason is to get a player you think can be an instant improvement. It’s also a chance to stay ahead of the division. Here’s the perfect trades that just might happen with the NFL Draft knocking on the door.

Dallas Cowboys land elite EDGE rusher in trade with Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys can’t overlook the fact that trading Micah Parsons opened a massive void on the defensive line. It’s proven that the Cowboys pass defense isn’t the same without him. Jerry Jones was patient in 2025 finding his replacement, turning to Jadeveon Clowney in the interim. This trade gives the Cowboys just that. There’s quite a few top-tier edge rushers at the front of this draft, which is the perfect chance for Jones to make one of his famed gambles.

The Cardinals could use more defensive help, but if trading back gives them more picks to work with, it’s worth making the move. Arizona could be looking at taking an offensive tackle and they don’t need to reach at No. 3 for that. It’s a win-win for both sides. Dallas can’t be complacent in this draft if they don’t have to. And trading up puts them ahead of several teams looking to add to their pass rush.

The Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs each need to find a solid pass rusher as well in this draft. Dallas moving up to take the best available simply makes too much sense. Now the New York Jets could surprise us all and not take Arvell Reese at No. 2. That’s even more reason for the Cowboys to move up to No. 3. I wouldn’t put it past the Jets to force the Cowboys to dangle the No. 20 pick to move up to take Reese either.

Chiefs swap with Cleveland Browns to land all important EDGE rusher

The Cleveland Browns have long been predicted to take an offensive tackle in the first round and if they do, they might be interested in stockpiling draft picks and trading back. It would open the door for the Chiefs to take Rueben Bain Jr. and not get sniped by the New Orleans Saints. Kansas City has long been rumored to take Bain Jr. and they’d need to get in front of at least New Orleans and possibly even Washington to do so.

For Cleveland, unless they want Carnell Tate, trading back isn’t a bad option here. It worked in 2025 when the Browns traded back from No. 2 to No. 5 to take Mason Graham. Why can’t it work again for them this year? According to several mock drafts, Monroe Freeling, Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano have all been mocked to Cleveland. The only one they might not be able to get if they trade back is Mauigoa.

On top of that, they should get more draft capital in return for the No. 6 pick. For Jacksonville to trade up to No. 2 from No. 5, they had to give up two first round picks. Will Cleveland go that far? They very well could, but even if they don’t, they will get a draft pick haul as part of this deal. If they can get even more picks inside the top 100, it might just confirm the Browns are serious about getting out the rebuilding phase.

Chargers, Lions swap picks to land their respective, targeted offensive lineman

The Chargers need an interior offensive lineman and the Detroit Lions need an offensive tackle. With no competition between them, the Chargers move up a few spots to ensure they land Vega Ioane. The only thing better than getting the best player available is being able to land players off your draft board. The Chargers let Zion Johnson walk and released Mekhi Becton. They have to be efficient in finding the perfect players to replace them. They’ve identified Ioane so not trading up to land him wouldn’t make sense.

Los Angeles shouldn’t have to give up a whole lot for the No. 17 pick with the Lions. Detroit doesn’t need to stockpile picks. It may cost them a late pick this year or next year, but overall, should be an easy deal to make. The Lions have no reason to feel pressure to keep their pick at No. 22 pick.

They’ve shown interest in Kadyn Proctor and he’s projected to be one of the final picks in the first round. At No. 22, he should still be there and they get an extra pick in the process to either use as a trade piece or get depth.

Intra-division trades gives New York Jets promising quarterback future

The New York Jets are set to build through the NFL Draft. If they draft correctly, they could absolutely turn their franchise around. Of course that would also mean ending the proverbial Jets curse that has plagued the success of this team for more than a decade. The one constant has been shoddy quarterback play. Geno Smith probably isn’t going to change that, which is why the Jets would be wise to consider trading up for Ty Simpson.

Now before you attack me for somewhat contradicting myself, I don’t particularly think it’s bad for the Jets to trade back into the first round considering all the picks they need and the potential Simpson could have. This would be a move to get the fifth-year option on him just in case he does turn into their future starting quarterback.

The Patriots don’t really lose anything trading two spots back so that’s why the Jets have every reason to try it. That could also take them out of position to land a quarterback in the 2027 draft. If Simpson plays the Jets out of a good draft pick, maybe it’s worth it. If not, they have to decide if Simpson is worth building around or simply a one-year rental.

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