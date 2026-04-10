Cowboys could battle Commanders for these 4 NFL Draft prospects

The Dallas Cowboys have recently teased the idea of being aggressive in the NFL Draft in a few weeks. Part of that could be because their division rival, Washington Commanders, could be eyeing some of the same prospects they are. For what it’s worth, both teams have similar needs so they could very well be looking at going after the same players. That’s why rumors of the Cowboys looking to trade up aren’t irrational.

Dallas has been at the forefront of the NFC East for years – sorry Philadelphia fans. Whatever Jones says and does makes waves in the sports world. That’s why it’s something to be said about the Cowboys’ possible draft day approach. It also means the Commanders could be behind the eight ball if the Cowboys land one of these prospects ahead of them.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite Rueben Bain Jr. getting dinged at the NFL Scouting Combine for his short wingspan, he could be one of the most sought after players in the NFL Draft toward the top 10. The Cowboys and Commanders both need help on the defensive line. Now, Washington went on a spending frenzy this offseason so they could be content with Dallas trading up to take him. That said, Dallas could be eyeing Bain if they decide to trade up.

David Bailey is a player to watch too. FanSided’s own Cody Williams has the Kansas City Chiefs trading up into the top 5 to land Bailey and addressing their own pass rush deficiencies. The Commanders are less likely to look at an EDGE rusher, but it wouldn’t be out of the question. At best, they have one of the best edge rushing duos and at worst, it’s insurance in case Odafe Oweh isn’t quite the big addition they thought.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Caleb Downs | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Caleb Downs might be the biggest wild card is because the Cowboys have expressed interest in Downs and the Commanders need to improve their secondary. Downs’ versatility as both a coverage and box safety is why both teams could be very aggressive in landing him. If Dallas wants to land Downs, they’d most likely have to get ahead of the Commanders.

Seeing as the Cowboys have two first-round picks and would probably need to come up off of it to move up, Dallas has to decide how important Downs would be to their championship aspirations. I don’t think they’ll want to move up that high just for Downs, especially if Bain or Bailey is there.

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are mocked to land Styles per Williams, but the Dallas Cowboys could view him as the perfect solution to their revolving door of linebackers over the past few years. Dallas traded for Logan Wilson at the trade deadline last year and ultimately didn’t re-sign him. He’s since retired. Styles might not have the versatility of Arvell Reese and play both on the line and in coverage, but he’s certainly good enough to be a top 5 pick.

Dallas will probably focus on addressing their need for an elite pass rusher if they trade up. But if Kansas City or any other team moves into position to take Bailey and Bain, Styles could be an option. The Commanders did land Leo Chanel during their spending spree in free agency so it’s not as pressing of a need, but having someone like Styles as a long term option could work out for a Commanders team that needs reinforcements on defense.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Mansoor Delane | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mansoor Delane is the best defensive back in this draft in my opinion. The Commanders and Cowboys both need to improve their cornerback rooms, so if the draft gets wonky from what most mock drafts have, if Delane is there after the Commanders pick, the Cowboys would be wise to consider taking him. Delane could end up with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals or Miami Dolphins.

The Commanders might be interested in Delane too because outside of a pass rusher and cornerback, they don’t have many other glaring needs on defense, which is why Delane could be an option. Dallas needs reinforcements after things got so bad with Trevon Diggs; they released him before last season ended. Shavon Revel Jr. needs a little more time and Da’Ron Bland just needs to stay healthy. That’s why Delane could be in play for both squads.