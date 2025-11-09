Bills' frustratingly quiet trade deadline wasn't entirely Brandon Beane's fault

The NFL trade deadline was one of the more active in recent memory. However, one team that hoped to make a big move but didn't was the Buffalo Bills. Of course, the Bills are trying to get over the hump to make a Super Bowl run and could have used some reinforcements. Wide receiver and the front seven are two areas the Bills could have looked to upgrade.

Given this quiet deadline, it's easy to point blame at general manager Brandon Beane. Nevertheless, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Bills were the highest bidder for Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The Bills were the high bidder for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and also tried to acquire then-Jets DL Quinnen Williams before Tuesday’s trade deadline, per sources.



In both cases, their AFC East rivals ultimately gave Buffalo no help in its push for a 6th straight division title. pic.twitter.com/GQrnJxm6dV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2025

Buffalo's offer for Waddle even included a 2027 first-round pick, per Pelissero, but the Dolphins wouldn't budge on demanding a first-rounder in this year's draft.

Ultimately, though, their division rivals didn't oblige. The Bills have won the division in each year this decade, and there's no reason their rivals would help them maintain their success. It could be argued that Beane should have looked at players from non-division trades, which always increases the likelihood of a trade. However, the most significant available upgrades just happened to be from teams in the AFC East.

Jaylen Waddle and Quinnen Williams were logical trade targets

As mentioned, these were two logical areas for the Bills to upgrade. While Josh Allen has gotten the most out of his weapons, he doesn't have a true No. 1 WR, with Khalil Shakir being the closest to that. Undoubtedly, Waddle would have been a game-changer for Allen and the Bills.

At the same time, it's not exactly a shocker that the Dolphins didn't trade Waddle to the Bills, who ultimately stayed in Miami. The Dolphins' asking price was reportedly a first-round pick and more. Buffalo reportedly offered a 2027 first-round pick, but the Dolphins wanted it to be in 2026.

While I am mostly defending how Beane attempted to make, I'm not sure why he wouldn't trade this year's pick, as the Bills have a 6-2 record and are hoping to make a Super Bowl run.

Regardless, the optics of trading your star receiver to a team that has dominated your division are terrible, and it's possible the Dolphins wouldn't have traded him to Buffalo even if it was a 2026 first-round pick. Ironically, the Bills and Dolphins face off this Sunday.

Seeing that the Bills were the highest bidder for Williams is the more surprising piece of this report to me. Williams landed with the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and Mazi Smith. The Cowboys were widely criticized for what they gave up to land Williams. As a result, it's surprising to me that the Bills were willing to give even more.

The Bills rank 28th for opposing rushing yards per game. Additionally, Ed Oliver is on IR. While the price may have been too high, there's no denying that Williams would have helped solve a clear flaw.

Overall, the Bills struck out on the deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of effort.