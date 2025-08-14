Bo Nix's college teammate quietly becoming Broncos secret weapon to topple Chiefs

If there’s one thing Bo Nix is going to do, it’s look out for his teammates. When he was at Oregon, it was Tez Johnson that became a star thanks to Nix and now in the NFL it’s another former college teammate of Nix’s that’s reaping the benefits of playing with him in the NFL. Troy Franklin is quietly becoming a secret weapon for the Denver Broncos and it could do wonders as they look to contend the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC West division.

During practice on Thursday, Franklin caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham during 7-on-7. Those are the types of plays that will not only catch the coaching staff’s eye, but prove he’s ready for a bigger role in the offense.

Nix learned after last year’s early and disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills that he needs some more weapons. Instead of going crazy in the NFL Draft for receivers and running backs, the Broncos opted to believe in the players they already have and for Franklin that’s helping him become the perfect complement to Cortland Sutton.

The Denver Broncos developing their weapons could go a long way to contending in the AFC West

It’s risky to make a drastic trade for a player or sign a big name free agent that was dumped by their team. But to rely on the players that are already within the team could go a long way. In the Broncos case, turning to Franklin as a possible weapon to make Nix and this offense thrive this year just might work out.

As a rookie last season, Franklin had 283 receiving yards and two touchdowns. It’s not much, but certainly something to build on. Last year, the Broncos’ leading receiver, Sutton, eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards; the next closest had 503 receiving yards. The Broncos are eager to get another receiving weapon in sync with Nix and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be Franklin.

With the Chiefs and their receiver problems, this could be the perfect opportunity for them to improve their offense to become serious contenders in the AFC. To beat the Chiefs, you need an elite offense. The Broncos don’t have that yet, but with some of their younger players stepping up, it could certainly happen.

Nix and his squad have some pressure on them to return to the playoffs and avoid another first-round exit. To be sure they can do that is to win the division and prove they can take down the Chiefs, which has dominated that division since Patrick Mahomes took over. That starts for the Broncos with players like Franklin.