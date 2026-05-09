Breece Hall's new Jets contract turns up the heat on Lions and Falcons

The deal features a $15M average annual value, surpassing most peers and pressuring the Lions and Falcons to pay their own young stars even more.

The New York Jets finally put months of speculation to bed on Friday, as they gave Breece Hall a three-year, $45.75 million extension per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. The deal ensures that Hall won't be playing the 2026 season out on the franchise tag, and makes it likely he sticks around with the Jets, at least for a little while.

It certainly made sense for the Jets to extend Hall if they couldn't find the value they wanted in trade talks, but the terms of the deal are pretty eye-popping. The Jets gave Hall an AAV of over $15 million, making him the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind just Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. This certainly wasn't the intention, but the outcome of this extension is pressure turned on teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.

Lions and Falcons must act fast after Breece Hall deal

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions roster Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the most electrifying running backs in the NFL, whose NFL career is off to a special beginning. The Falcons roster Bijan Robinson, arguably the most well-rounded running back in the league, who just set Atlanta's franchise record for total yards in a season. Notably, both of these players have just two years remaining on their rookie deals with their respective teams.

Now, the fact that there are two years left for each of these players means that the teams don't have to extend them right now, but would it not be wise to? Not only are they both looking for contracts, but the NFL is a predictable league. Now that Hall got paid, and did so handsomely, might I add, other running backs are going to use his contract as a measuring stick.

For Gibbs and Robinson, in particular, they're going to use Hall's contract as a floor for their extensions, and for good reason.

Lions and Falcons must be prepared to go beyond their comfort zone to extend their stars

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets' sole focus was extending their guy, and understandably so, but again, New York made Hall the NFL's third-highest-paid running back. I'm a big fan of Hall and think it was wise for the Jets to extend him, but even the biggest diehard fan of Hall or the franchise would acknowledge this was an overpay. The Jets went out of their way to ensure that a player who has repeatedly expressed his unhappiness with the franchise was going to stick around. I don't blame them for overpaying, but they did that, and that will cause a ripple effect around the league. Gibbs and Robinson are better players, no matter how you slice it.

Statistic Breece Hall Jahmyr Gibbs Bijan Robinson Rushing Yards 3,398 3,580 3,910 Yards Per Carry 4.5 5.3 4.9 Rushing Touchdowns 18 39 25 Receiving Yards 1,642 1,449 1,738

To put into perspective the kind of tiers these players should be in, Hall has an extra year of experience under his belt than Gibbs and Robinson, yet Gibbs and Robinson have more rushing yards. To be fair, Robinson actually has more attempts than Hall, and Hall's situation in New York is brutal, but even from a talent perspective, there's a clear gap. At the end of the day, there's a reason both Gibbs and Robinson were picked early in the first round while Hall slipped to the second round.

Hall is a good player, but Gibbs and Robinson are a tier or two above. If Hall is getting more than $15 million a year, the Lions and Falcons better be ready to pay closer to $20 million annually and for more years. They ought to do so fast, before their price tags increase even more. As has become clear, the longer teams wait to extend star players, the more those players benefit financially.

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