Browns' biggest Shedeur Sanders problem might actually be a good thing

Buckle up, the Cleveland Browns quarterback drama just got a whole lot spicier. Kenny Pickett’s injury during training camp opened up more reps for the rookies and, particularly, Shedeur Sanders. The Browns drafted him in the fifth round of April’s draft, two rounds after drafting Dillon Gabriel.

While Gabriel might have been a gamble, Sanders is proving why he was in the conversation of being one of the top picks in the draft before his slide to the fifth round. A week into training camp, Sanders has completed 70 percent of his 60 passing attempts with five passing touchdowns.

What he’s doing in July really doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it means he’s making an impression. What Sanders does in the preseason will determine if he’s ready to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. But what a joy it would be if the Browns found their franchise quarterback in the fifth round.

Shedeur Sanders has the golden chance to earn the Browns’ starting quarterback job

Sanders was bottom of the totem pole going into training camp and still at the bottom of the depth chart despite it thinned out at three now with Pickett’s injury. But Sanders has a golden chance to work his way to the starting job. For one, this isn’t the most competitive quarterback room. Joe Flacco is old and Gabriel would probably lose a head-to-head battle with Sanders.

This team isn’t known to have consistent quarterback play so when Flacco, the presumable starter, plays his way to the bench, that opens the door for Sanders to prove he’s the guy. He has a chance to have a Johnny Manziel or Baker Mayfield level debut when it’s his time. It’s the best case scenario for the Browns.

If Cleveland can find their starter in Sanders, with two first round picks next year, they could instantly turn this franchise around. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This team needs a lot of help and isn’t really conducive to having a rookie quarterback. But Sanders can stake his claim as the future for the Browns.

Cleveland needs a new face of the franchise under center. Right now it’s between Gabriel and Sanders who will take that spot. Sanders has the best story and best chance to get there. The best thing that happened to Sanders was getting humbled this NFL Draft. It might be what motivates him to show why the Browns were wise to take a gamble on him.