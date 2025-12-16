Browns latest revelation sure sounds like Shedeur Sanders trade bait

It hasn't been an easy rookie season for Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft despite a Day 2 grade (at worst). It took until Week 12 of the 2025 season for Sanders to receive his first start. The results, at least so far, have been up and down.

Sanders has flashes of brilliance, but he also holds onto the ball far too long and believes he can fit right throws into traffic. The harsh reality for Shedeur is that he is no longer at Colorado. The NFL is far different, and when the Browns play good defenses Sanders learns that the hard way. This includes last Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, in which Shedeur completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 177 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Still, the claim from Browns insiders is that Cleveland believes in him. You'll excuse me if I find that hard to believe.

Will the Browns keep Shedeur Sanders around?

Cleveland Browns v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

The Browns have two first-round picks in 2026. Cleveland has their own first, plus the pick they acquired from the Jaguars in the trade that gifted Jacksonville two-way star Travis Hunter. That is needed for a Browns team that lacks resources and star power.

But, there's still plenty to gain for Cleveland. The Browns don't have their franchise quarterback, as much as Kevin Stefanski may try to hide that fact. This quarterback class isn't as productive as once thought, but the Browns are bad enough – and certainly have the capital – to land Fernando Mendoza should they choose. If not, it sure sounds like the Browns might run it back with Sanders, at least if Mary Kay Cabot is to be believed.

"I just have a feeling that they're going to analyze the whole thing and decide they want to move forward with him. I can't say for sure yet, but it sort of has that vibe. Feels like it's almost kind of trending in that direction," Cabot said.

But...why would it be trending in that direction? Sanders was bad this past Sunday. He's had one productive game, if that. Cabot's quote smells fishy, and there's good reason for that.

Browns gain a lot by making Shedeur Sanders available

Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 | Chris Unger/GettyImages

I'm not a professional when it comes to the ins-and-outs of the media, but I do know there's a lot for the Browns to gain by promoting Sanders at the end of this season, and beginning of the offseason. At the end of the day, Sanders was a fifth-round pick for a reason. I find it hard to believe all 32 teams colluded to send Sanders a message. Rather, they were likely concerned about his attitude, the media circus surrounding him, and his affinity for hanging onto the ball too long.

Many of those same habits have followed Sanders to the NFL, despite his ability to make throws that other rookies simply cannot. That being said, if Sanders plays well to end the season, it does give the Browns some options.

First, they could do as Cabot says, and hang onto Sanders through the offseason and give him a chance to compete for the starting job in 2026. Yet, if we're being realistic, Cleveland should try to find a trade partner to take Sanders in, and give him a real chance at the starting job moving forward. Stefanski and his staff don't believe in Shedeur. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out.

Yet, the Browns have a lot to gain by hyping Sanders up. If that comes through the media, so be it, but Browns fans ought to know better.