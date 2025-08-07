Cameron Heyward's new Steelers contract could come with a cutthroat tradeoff

Cameron Heyward continues to defy the odds. While he's just a few years away from retirement, likely even by his own admission, Heyward had one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, which would make him the 22nd-highest paid player at his position. Even at his age, Heyward is far better than that, and a Hall-of-Fame caliber talent. The Steelers owe Heyward some money, and he knows it. Yet, it could come at a steep price for the Pittsburgh legend.

Heyward made first-team All Pro for the fourth time in his career, and made his seventh Pro Bowl. While he never won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, he is the last connection Mike Tomlin has to those legendary teams. He is a locker room leader and a friend to Steelers young and old.

As Schefter noted, Heyward is not fully practicing in hopes of getting a new deal. At 36 years old, the All-Pro DT is likely asking for a raise, rather than an extension, which makes matters easier for Omar Khan. All Khan has to do is look at the committed payroll for the next couple of years and adjust from there.

Cameron Heyward extension could be bad news for Steelers teammate he knows well

The Steelers have spent a lot of money this offseason in hopes of going on a postseason run this year. Mike Tomlin's job flexibility could depend on it. Heyward has been impressed by the Steelers acquisitions, which include Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, among others. Pittsburgh can afford to spend all that money in part because they inked Rodgers to a below-market deal. That's how bad he wanted to play for Tomlin.

Still, extensions for TJ Watt, Metcalf, Ramsey and a raise for Heyward do take their toll. There's a high likelihood Pittsburgh would have to let someone (or a few players) go, or they risk flirting with the salary cap. Those cuts could include one Connor Heyward, who is on the outside looking in even without Heyward's extension on the books.

Connor Heyward could be out of a job soon

The Steelers first unofficial depth chart was good news for Connor Heyward, as he was listed as a starter at fullback. While some teams don't employ a full-time fullback, those teams do not have Arthur Smith on their coaching staff. The Steelers are expected to go heavy often this season, as Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth are two impressive pass-catching tight ends. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh lacks a true WR2, and Rodgers has already called out young wideout Roman Wilson.

That bodes well for Heyward, assuming the Steelers can afford him and see value in him as a starting fullback. Pittsburgh has a few other options at the position, including DJ Thomas-Jones and third-string tight end Darnell Washington, who has been training as a backup tackle as well.

For years, the narrative in Pittsburgh was that Connor Heyward was only on the roster as a favor to Cam. If the Steelers are forced to pay the elder Heyward like the top-flight player he is, spending on his brother won't be part of that deal.