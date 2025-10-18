Carson Wentz's revenge and 4 under-the-radar grudge matches in Week 7

Revenge games. Grudge matches. Whatever you want to call them, it's always a lot of fun when a player — or a coach — faces off against a former team. We just had a classic revenge game last week, as Rico Dowdle just absolutely destroyed the Cowboys' run defense. It was clear that the game was personal for Dowdle.

This week, we have some more of these revenge games, headlined by Carson Wentz taking on his former Eagles team. Can Wentz lead the Vikings to a victory on Sunday?

Let's look at four grudge matches that are happening in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

Carson Wentz faces the Eagles

The No. 2 overall pick in 2016, Carson Wentz spent five strange seasons in Philadelphia. There were highs, like when he made the Pro Bowl after the 2017 season, leading the Eagles to an 11-2 record in the 13 games he played, but an injury that year meant it was Nick Foles who had the honor of quarterbacking the team in the postseason, as he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title.

Since leaving the Eagles, Wentz has played for five teams in five years. In that time, he's faced the Eagles just once, back in 2022, when he started in Washington's 24-8 loss to Philly. Wentz was 25-for-43 for 211 yards in the loss, failing to throw a touchdown but also not tossing any interceptions.

That Washington team was...decent, finishing the season with the most mediocre record possible: 8-8-1. This Vikings team, though, is much better positioned to give Wentz his first win against the team that defeated him. The Eagles have lost two in a row, while Minnesota is coming off a win against the Browns and has enough weapons for even a late-stage Wentz to succeed with.

Mike Vrabel looks for revenge against Tennessee

Remember when the Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel after a 7-10 season? After the disaster that was the Brian Callahan era, I'm sure the Titans wish they could have a do-over there.

Vrabel, meanwhile, landed in New England, and he has the Patriots playing some of the best football in the entire league. Drake Maye is the real deal, and New England currently sits in first place in the AFC East.

Meanwhile, the Titans are 1-5 and it took a wild confluence of events against the Cardinals to get that one victory. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has thrown some beautiful passes, but he's also made plenty of bad plays, due in large part to the team having, like, no weapons around him. Vrabel should get the last laugh this weekend.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey looks to prove the Broncos wrong

Lil'Jordan Humphrey was such a fun player to watch when he was at Texas, but his NFL career has been a bit rough. Over seven seasons in the league, Humphrey has just 66 receptions.

31 of those came last season with the Broncos, as Humphrey had his best NFL season, finishing with 293 yards and a touchdown. Three of his seven NFL touchdowns came in his two seasons with Denver.

But despite depth concerns at wide receiver, Denver let Humphrey walk this offseason, and he signed with the New York Giants. Last week, Humphrey finally made his Giants debut, catching four passes for 55 yards in an upset win over the Eagles.

The Giants are very weak at receiver, so Humphrey should get plenty of snaps again this week. The Broncos defense is better equipped than the Philly defense was to slow down Humphrey, but he should have a little extra motivation for this one.

Evan Engram might eat against his old team

Now to the other side of this Giants-Broncos matchup, as tight end Evan Engram is set to face his former Giants team for the second time. Engram's first revenge game against New York happened in 2022, as he caught four passes for 67 yards in a loss while with the Jaguars.

If you're looking for which revenge game player might produce the best numbers this week, Engram is the best bet. Tight ends have been targeted 53 times against the team, the second-most of any team to play six or fewer games.

New York's pass defense just isn't super scary, allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game this season. Engram should see plenty of targets in this one.