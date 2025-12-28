Chargers have one chance to prove Justin Herbert shouldn’t demand a trade

The Los Angeles Chargers have worked hard to build their offensive identity through strong offensive line play ever since even before Jim Harbaugh arrived in town. Unfortunately, that hasn't necessarily played to the strengths of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

The results in Los Angeles as Harbaugh nears two full seasons with the team have been mixed. The Chargers failed to win the AFC West after their Week 17 loss to the Texans. They are, however, in position to make the postseason for the second consecutive year via a Wild Card berth. The exact positioning of their playoff seeding won't be determined until the conclusion of the regular season.

L.A. will face a daunting task to make a credible charge towards a Super Bowl berth. They'll need to grind out multiple victories away from home to get in position to dream of a title. Herbert has the arm talent to help his team spring those sorts of upsets, but there are real questions about the talent surrounding him on offense, as the loss to Houston on Saturday laid bare.

Chargers haven't put the necessary talent around Justin Herbert

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025 | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

If Los Angeles does crash out of the postseason with a whimper, it's going to increase the noise about Herbert's future with the franchise. The franchise tied him down with a five-year, $262.5 million extension, but nothing is stopping him from agitating away from the team that drafted him. The Chargers reportedly rebuffed all trade offers for Herbert ahead of last year's draft, but a lot can change in the NFL in 12 months.

That's especially true if Herbert decides he wants out. Herbert has not made any concrete noises about being unhappy with the Chargers, but it's easy to envision a scenario where he has some qualms he'd like to make public. Herbert was once again efficient and accurate through the air while adding value as a scrambler against the Texans, but he was harassed all day — Houston registered five sacks, and would've had even more if Herbert hadn't evaded free rushers and gotten the ball out quickly — and was charged with an interception after a perfect pass bounced off the hands of tight end Oronde Gadsden II near the end zone.

Injuries to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater haven't helped matters, but the Chargers offensive line situation has become untenable for a team with title aspirations. It affects everything about the plays Los Angeles can and cannot run, as they're forced to take an All-Pro talent under center and have him execute with one hand tied behind his back.

The team's lack of pass catching options are another criticism Herbert might level at his front office. Ladd McConkey is a terrific weapon, but the other options available in the Chargers' receiver room are unispiring. Having to go back to Keenan Allen this year was a clear step back for the group. The hope is that second-round pick Tre Harris can grow into a quality starter next year, but he's only been able to catch 28 passes this season. More investment at receiver and tight end could go a long way towards improving the explosiveness of Los Angeles' offense.

Will Justin Herbert really demand a trade?

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025 | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

The odds are stacked against Herbert demanding a trade. The Chargers hold all the leverage over him even if they suffer another ugly loss in the Wild Card round. The four years left on his extension will allow them to control Herbert's future no matter what.

That reality should be enough to keep the quarterback quiet even if he is unhappy. Instead, look for him to try to wield some influence to get some roster help in the offseason. Investment in better skill position players would be a happy compromise between Herbert and Harbaugh.