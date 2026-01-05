Chiefs even do tanking better than the rest of the NFL

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have powered the Kansas City Chiefs to an immense amount of success during their time together. As it turns out, the powerful duo also know how to lose games at an impressive clip.

The franchise is staring at a rebuild, of sorts, after missing the playoffs in 2025. Fortunately, they will be armed with a top-10 pick in next year's draft to help restock their roster. The only reason the Chiefs have that selection at their disposal is that they lost six games in a row to conclude their 2025 campaign.

Admittedly, the Chiefs did not go into each of those losses with the goal of tanking for a premium draft pick. There were only officially eliminated from playoff contention after an ugly interception by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in mid-December. The Chiefs did not begin any sort of obvious tank job after that loss, but losing games was relatively easy without Mahomes at the helm of the offense.

Now GM Brett Veach and his staff are put in the enviable position to rebuild around their superstar signal-caller with quality draft capital at their disposal. It's imperative Kansas City get things right with the No. 9 overall selection if they want to return to the playoffs next season.

Who should the Chiefs draft in Round 1?

Numerous mock drafts have Kansas City using the ninth pick on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Selecting him would stop the team's troublesome merry-go-round at the tailback position. Some scouts have him in the same tier as recent Round 1 running back selections like Ashton Jeanty and Bijan Robinson.

Solidifying the secondary with a high-quality safety like Caleb Downs is another path the Chiefs might pursue. He's one of the most talented players in this year's draft class but most teams are reluctant to take a safety with such a premium selection. Kansas City's dependence on dynamic play from the position might tempt them to call Downs name if he's still on the board when they go on the clock.

Nabbing a new, bigger pass catcher for Mahomes might also be a temptation for the Chiefs in Round 1. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be Travis Kelce's successor. Arizona State standout Jordyn Tyson might be a bit of a reach at nine, but he's got the upside Kansas City should be shopping for in Round 1.

Ultimately, the Chiefs can go in a number of different directions with their top draft pick, but they have their six-game losing streak to thank for the opportunity. Their suble tank job could be the catalyst for a rebound 2026 season for Mahomes and company.