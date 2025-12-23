Chiefs forfeited football's soul for a shiny new toy

The Kansas City Chiefs are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs at 6-8, in the middle of their worst season since Patrick Mahomes took over for Alex Smith. In the eight years since Mahomes became the full-time starter, Kansas City has set the bar extremely high. This is the most successful NFL franchise of the last decade.

Now, the tables are beginning to turn. The Chiefs are on pace for a losing season. Patrick Mahomes just tore his ACL. Travis Kelce is expected to retire. Change is in the air, and the future is murky. Rather than buckle down and invest in turning things around at Arrowhead Stadium — the Chiefs' storied home since 1972 — ownership has decided the future lays elsewhere. Across town, in the great state of Kansas, to be more specific.

Chiefs announce plans to build new dome stadium in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas (not to be confused with the Chiefs' current home of Kansas City, Missouri) is a western suburb of Kansas City proper. It lies across state lines, in Kansas, so you can bet your bottom dollar that some shady interstate politics led to this terrific (read with sarcasm) outcome.

The new stadium will cost $3 billion and open for the 2031 NFL season, after the Chiefs' current lease with Arrowhead expires. The Kansas City Royals — located right next door at Kauffman Stadium in the Truman Sports Complex, which in county-owned — are also hoping to relocate, but were not a part of Monday's announcement.

Here's an excerpt from the official statement given by Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, in tandem with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly:

"Today we are excited to take another momentous step for the future of the franchise," Hunt's announcement reads. "We have entered into an agreement with the State of Kansas to host Chiefs football beginning with the 2031 NFL season.



"In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the State of Kansas." (h/t Yahoo Sports)

This change notably occurs after voters in Jackson County, where Arrowhead is located, "rejected an extension of the 3/8-cent tax," per Yahoo. That tax would have gone toward renovating the stadium, which recently underwent a $20 million facelift in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. So basically, rather than letting their owner with a net worth of $1.6 billion pay for stadium bells and whistles instead of the average-joe citizen, the Chiefs will jump ship and leave the state.

This is an incredibly lame move from the Chiefs

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

The Chiefs are expected to develop a "mixed-use district," like 'The Battery' around the Atlanta Braves' recently built stadium in Cobb County. Notice how I didn't say "in Atlanta," because the stadium is not in Atlanta. The Braves once occupied Turner Field, smack in the middle of downtown. Yours truly attended games as a child. That stadium is now home to the Georgia State football team, while the Braves operate from a swanky suburb out toward Marietta.

This is an increasingly common theme as professional sports teams attempt to upscale their stadium situations. Why have Rate Field when you can have Wrigleyville? The Chicago Bears are talking about moving to Indiana (???). The Philadelphia 76ers recently explored moving out of their downtown complex, which is shared with the Eagles and Phillies.

Why does this keep happening? The reason most bad and lame things happen in this country: money. These "multi-use districts" allow teams to build up infrastructure in less-developed, but higher-income areas and cater to richer fans and rake in more cash. Often it means taxpayers foot a larger portion of the bill, too. The Chiefs are leaving Missouri because regular, working residents didn't want a higher sales tax.

The Chiefs will make more money, and probably still fill up their stadium every Sunday. Kansas City (Kansas) will soon be able to host the Super Bowl, Final Four, and other grand sporting events as well. But it comes at the cost of homegrown, longtime fans in the city, who might not be willing to make the trip across town and cough up the higher ticket prices. It also gives the Chiefs something to distract from any on-field regression in the coming years, which sure seems likely to occur.

Also, domes are lame

NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

I can understand the appeal of a dome, not only because it can host basketball games and concerts, but because it limits the uncontrolled variables that a football team might face on a given Sunday. Not every player — or even fan — loves putting on a dozen layers for the subzero snow games in January.

This is probably great news for future Chiefs quarterbacks. But part of what makes football so special is the environment. Not only is Arrowhead an incredible atmosphere; it's notoriously one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. It's also fun, and challenging, and unique when your football team is forced to deal with the elements and fight Mother Nature, as well as their opponent. No more snow games. No more adverse wind or awkward sunlight gleaming over the top deck. Starting in 2031, the Chiefs will play in an air-conditioned, climate-regulated fish bowl that looks and feels the exact same for every home game, whether it's midsummer or midwinter.

That. Is. Very. Lame.

This is not the first NFL dome, but man, football is an outdoor sport. It just is. In addition to the obvious heartbreak of leaving a beautiful and beloved stadium to chase tax dollars and business deals, the Chiefs will just be playing in a less-cool space. Most modern architecture in rather hideous. That is not an important conversation to have in this article, but when you see these new houses popping up on downtown blocks in cities across this country — the multi-million dollar, black-and-white, plastic-looking mansions with tall glass windows and absolutely zero character, charm or identifiable human touch — it's sad. This feels kind of like that.

The Chiefs sold their soul and now the team is spiraling on the field. Call it karma, call it an omen. But there's no way to look at the direction of this franchise and feel great about things.