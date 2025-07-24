Chiefs found unexpected Rashee Rice replacement plan before his suspension dropped

The Kansas City Chiefs might have the perfect weapon ready to unleash this season. And it comes as Rashee Rice’s suspension is looming over him and the team. Brashard Smith was seen making a touchdown catch during the first week of training camp. Smith is a running back by trade, but could be a player that has a bigger role in the passing game. Especially if Rice misses time this season.

Smith was a seventh round pick in April and was maybe a long term solution at running back. Now that they see he can be a great receiver out of the backfield, they might have a new slot option and gadget player to insert into the lineup.

The Chiefs have had their share of issues in their receiver room over the last few years with both availability and simply production. Mahomes had one of his worst NFL seasons last year and while the offensive line contributed heavily to that, it didn’t help that the Chiefs had a lack of production from their receiving core.

Brashard Smith could be the Chiefs’ secret weapon to opening up the offense in 2025

Xavier Worthy brought a scare factor last year and when he erupted for a 21-yard jet sweep in his first NFL game, it looked like the Chiefs had their perfect replacement for Tyreek Hill. He ended up having a lowkey 2024 season, but he’ll probably have a bigger role with a year under his belt in 2025.

I would assume the Chiefs would try to use Smith the same way. He could be a gadget type player for them. Over the years, the Chiefs have done well at maximizing their running back usage. They turned Isiah Pacheco into a starting back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire played a key role for them and before that, it was Kareem Hunt.

Smith’s versatility might just be what the Chiefs need, especially if Rice is due to miss some time. At SMU, he was primarily a downhill runner. He finished his last season with 1,332 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. As a receiver he had 327 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chiefs probably weren’t expecting to unleash Smith this early in his career, but his success at training camp is proof that they might have to find a way to use him this season, especially with Rice’s suspension not released yet.

With a quarterback like Mahomes, it won’t be hard for him to find some success. And if he does, it could be the perfect blessing in disguise.